Business
Fed minutes hint at inflation optimism, but forecast high rates for 2023
The Federal Reserve (Fed) released the minutes of the political meeting of December 13 and 14, 2022 where they raised rates by 0.5 percentage points. The minutes acknowledged that inflation has eased in recent months. Still, the Fed fears that strong wage growth will ultimately prevent inflation from falling back to the Fed’s 2% target.
The Fed is concerned that inflation risks are on the upside and would like to emphasize that continued increases in the target range for the fed funds rate would be appropriate. Rate cuts are not on the Fed’s agenda anytime soon. Specifically, no participant anticipated that it would be appropriate to begin reducing the target federal funds rate in 2023.
Looking for more evidence of improving inflation
Although it did not spur much change in its policy approach, the Fed acknowledged that inflation had come down in October and November, but remained at an unacceptably high level. Ultimately, the Fed pointed out that it would take a lot more evidence of progress to be convinced that inflation was on a sustained downward path.
Thus, the Fed sees that inflation is falling, but thinks it could be a prolonged return to an annual rate of 2%. In general, the Fed expects goods prices to remain subdued and falling housing costs to be picked up in inflation numbers in 2023. It expects service costs to decline as well, but is watching wage growth looking for clues to this trend. Track.
Surcharges
Another issue the Fed is watching closely concerns profit margins for goods and services. They believe that these margins are relatively high today, although it is difficult to say, and that a slowdown in economic growth could be necessary to bring them down, and thus further tame inflation.
Observing the labor market
As much as the Fed is targeting inflation, it is also closely monitoring the labor market, which has been described in the minutes as being both quite tight and very tight. The importance of the labor market for the Fed is due to the fact that it believes that rapid wage growth could keep inflation high.
Specifically, in discussing the components of inflation, the Fed argued, somewhat optimistically about its projections, that inflation would decline markedly over the next two years. Core goods inflation is expected to slow further, housing services inflation is expected to peak in 2023 and then decline, while core non-housing services inflation is expected to decline as wage growth slows.
This implies that the Fed is cautiously optimistic on headline inflation, but watching wage growth very closely. If wage growth does not slow, the Fed may fear that inflation will remain stubbornly high.
The risk of recession remains
The Fed’s projections for economic growth improved at the December meeting, compared to November, but with a sharp contraction in residential investment, the Fed argued that economic growth is expected to slow significantly further in 2023. The Fed saw the possibility of a recession over the next year. as a plausible alternative to the baseline. The Fed is not yet willing to forecast a recession, but recognizes that it is a possibility for 2023.
A balance of risks
The minutes also mentioned two main political risks. The first risk is that the Fed does not do enough to fight inflation and that it remains elevated longer than necessary with unanchored inflation expectations.
The second is that the Fed does too much to fight inflation by keeping policy tighter than necessary and inflation falls, but the US also sees a recession. In a sense, the Fed worries about doing too little and it worries about doing too much.
Policy measures
The minutes strongly suggest that the Fed will raise rates again at its next rate setting on Feb. 1. Additionally, it is important to note that while we may be near the top of the rate cycle, the Fed does not see rates falling in 2023.
past cycles
If this holds, it would be unlike most cycles over the past few decades, when the Fed moved relatively quickly from raising rates to lowering rates. However, rates plateaued for nearly a year in 2006-2007, with most other peak rate periods lasting a few months at most.
February Decision
However, if wage pressures ease and inflation continues to decline, even if rates do not fall, they are also not expected to rise much further in 2023. The Fed is watching the labor market very closely at the looking for signs that the fight against inflation has been won.
