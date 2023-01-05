Stock market today: Fed minutes make for choppy session





Some mixed economic data and the release of the minutes (opens in a new tab) from the last meeting of the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee made for a volatile session on Wednesday. The major indices overcame some early stumbles to trade higher for most of the day – but then reversed course after it became clear the central bank had no interest in cutting interest rates. ‘interest. (opens in a new tab) soon. Market participants had plenty of economic data to digest even before the Fed minutes landed at 2 p.m. ET. Among the most important news was a report that US manufacturing activity contracted for a second month in December. the Institute for Supply Management Plant Activity Indicator (opens in a new tab) fell to 48.4 last month – the lowest reading since the COVID-19 month of May 2020 – from 49 in November. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email. Readings below 50 indicate a contraction. With December’s ISM figure now on the books, 2022 marked the biggest annual decline in manufacturing activity since the Great Financial Crisis year of 2008. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. (opens in a new tab) The factory data confirms “lower global demand for goods and lower production,” wrote Jonathan Millar, senior US economist at Barclays Investment Bank. “The December composite reflects the intensification of contractions in new orders and supplier lead times, as well as the fall in the production index into contraction territory.” Markets shrugged off the data to trade higher. But the release of the Fed’s meeting minutes (in which officials affirmed their hawkish stance on inflation (opens in a new tab)) led to a decline. “The tone [of the minutes] was hawkish, but no more than expected,” wrote Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, in a note to clients. “It was encouraging to see the Fed acknowledging the risks of easing financial market conditions as the FOMC actively attempts to tighten further.” Fortunately, the markets managed to rebound at the closing bell. The blue chips Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4% to end at 33,269, while the wider S&P500 gained 0.8% to close at 3,852. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound rose 0.7% to end at 10,458. Warren Buffett’s Best Dividend Stocks If nothing else, Wednesday’s session served as a reminder that volatility carries over into the new year. In this context, investors would do well to add to their portfolios of securities capable of mitigating these fluctuations. Low Volatility ETFs (opens in a new tab) are a great way to add defense and diversification to your holdings, just like some low volatility stocks (opens in a new tab). The best bear market stocks (opens in a new tab) and the best Bear Market ETFs (opens in a new tab) will also help to do the trick. For those looking for stable and reliable equity income, the best Dow dividend stocks (opens in a new tab) and the best dividend growth stocks (opens in a new tab) will also be a good place. But why not take inspiration from the greatest long-term investor of all time? At Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B (opens in a new tab)) owns dozens of dividend-paying stocks – and Warren Buffett’s Best Dividend Stocks Are Still Worth a Closer Look (opens in a new tab).

