Coinbase Cryptocurrency Exchange, New York Regulators Reach $100M DealExBulletin

Chris Delmas]/AFP via Getty Images Coinbase, a publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange, will pay $100 million in fees due to “significant failures in its compliance program” that violated New York state laws. Wednesday’s announcement of the settlement between Coinbase and the New York State Department of Financial Services follows other actions by other regulators to monitor cryptocurrency companies. These efforts became urgent after the November collapse of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Its former founder, Sam Bankman-Fried now faces multiple criminal charges. The Coinbase settlement also comes a day after the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation issued a joint statement on the impact agencies believe crypto could have on banking organizations. “Given the significant risks highlighted by the recent failures of several large crypto-asset companies, the agencies continue to take a careful and cautious approach to current or proposed crypto-asset-related activities and exposures in each organization. bank,” the statement said. In the settlement, Coinbase agreed to pay $50 million in penalties to the state, and an additional $50 million to expedite its compliance program. New York regulators found that deficiencies in the cryptocurrency exchange’s compliance program made it “vulnerable to serious criminal behavior, including but not limited to instances of fraud, possible money laundering, money, suspected child sexual abuse activity and potential drug trafficking”. These failures included an overly simplistic due diligence program, a backlog of thousands of unexamined trade monitoring alerts, and other suspicious activity that the exchange failed to properly investigate. Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, told NPR on Wednesday that the improvement it is making to its compliance program “now surpasses all other crypto exchanges anywhere in the world…our customers can feel safe and protected.” when they use our platforms”. “Coinbase has taken substantial steps to address these historic shortcomings and remains committed to being a leader and role model in the crypto arena, including partnering with regulators on compliance,” Grewal said in a statement sent. by e-mail. Coinbase, led by tech entrepreneur Brian Armstrong, has 108 million verified users in over 100 countries, according to his site. There are $101 billion in assets on the platform and $159 billion in quarterly traded volume.

