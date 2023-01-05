New lows in 2023 amid volatility event





The stock market is poised to plunge to new lows in the first half of 2023, according to Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies.

Stockton told CNBC on Tuesday that a “volatility event” could push the VIX higher to 50.

"The seasonal influences kind of fade here in terms of this Santa gathering, so we're losing that tailwind," Stockton said.



Investors should prepare for more pain in 2023 if a forecast of Fairlead’ Strategies co-founder Katie Stockton is right. Stockton told CNBC on Tuesday that it expects a “volatility event” to push the stock market to new lows in the first half of 2023, as the VIX index, known for measuring the fear of stock investors , crosses the resistance in the mid-30s. and goes up to 50. “We’re looking for a volatility event potentially this month into next month. The seasonal influences are kind of fading here with respect to this Santa Claus rally, so we’re losing that gain,” Stockton said. Although Stockton hasn’t theorized which fundamental factors could be behind a volatility event, many Wall Street strategists remain concerned about stubbornly high inflation as the Fed continues to raise interest rates and the likelihood that companies will experience an earnings recession. Stockton sees an 80% chance that the stock market will fall to new lows in 2023, and said “new highs are not likely this year” as the market consolidates and finds its footing after the sharp sell-off in the ‘last year. “I expect this year to be an inflection year, and that makes it very difficult to predict where we might see the S&P 500 at the end of the year,” Stockton said. “But we’re looking for some sort of major bottom to establish on the back of a volatility event…maybe in the next four to six months.” Of course, there is a chance that instead of plunging to new lows, the stock market will simply crash and consolidate. But Stockton doesn’t see that as a likely scenario because capitulation is usually what is needed to end a bear market. “It could be sideways action. I think it’s less likely because I think the market needs that kind of capitulation that tends to be associated with bear market lows,” Stockton said. “We need this volatility event. We may even need a VIX close to 50 before we can really break out of this downtrend mode. Long-term momentum is still very bearish.”

