Business
From electric skates to an AI-powered bird feeder, CES 2023 will showcase the latest tech
LAS VEGAS (AP) Tech companies of all sizes show off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show.
The show is returning to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in attendance in 2022 due to the pandemic.
Exhibitors range from big names such as Sony and LG to tiny startups. You might see the next big thing or something that will never get past the prototype stage.
On Tuesday night, the show kicked off with media previews from just a few of the 3,000 companies registered to attend. The CES officially opens on Thursday.
Here are some highlights:
Pokémon, but make them birds
Bird Buddy introduced a smart bird feeder that takes snapshots of feathered friends as they fly to eat treats. The startup says its artificial intelligence technology can recognize more than 1,000 species of birds, allowing users to share via a mobile app what kind of birds they feed.
We’re trying to gamify the collection so it’s a really fun game that you can play almost like an actual Pokmon Go with real animals and wildlife in your backyard,” said Kyle Buzzard, co-founder and chief hardware officer of the society.
The product has already generated some interest among consumers who want to show the world what birds are coming to their backyard.
The company, which started as a Kickstarter project in 2020, says it started shipping its bird feeders in September and has already sold all 100,000 of its inventory. The base charger price is $199.
Electric skates
The journalists had fun browsing the exhibition hall on remote-controlled electric rollerblades from the French startup AtmosGear.
The battery lasts 20 miles (32 kilometers), said founder Mohamed Soliman, who hopes people will see them as a viable way to get around, like e-bikes or scooters.
My goal is for everyone to start skating again because it’s so much fun, every time you see people skating you see them with a big smile,” Soliman said.
A waist bag contains the battery and the cables connected to the skates. They can also be used as regular skates when they need to be loaded or skaters just want to travel on their own.
The $500 skates are available for pre-order. The company has taken orders for 150 pairs so far and is aiming for 200 orders to start production.
Digital Temporary Tattoos
A portable device presented by the South Korean company Prinker allows you to quickly and easily apply temporary tattoos.
The device uses cosmetic-grade ink with a library of thousands of designs or the ability to create your own with the company’s app. After choosing a tattoo, all you have to do is wave the device where you want it applied. Tattoos are waterproof but wash off with soap.
The flagship model is $279 and a smaller model is $229. Ink cartridges good for 1,000 tattoos cost $119.
Help find your way
Japan-based Loovic has created a device designed to solve the problems of those who have difficulty navigating while walking.
The neck-worn device uses sounds and vibrations to guide users to destinations, allowing them to look at what’s around rather than focusing on a phone’s map app.
Loovic co-founder and CEO Toru Yamanaka said he was inspired to create the device for his son, who has a cognitive impairment that makes it difficult for him to navigate.
The prototype device is not yet available to the public.
A fitness tracker for your dog
If you’re wondering what your dog does when you’re not home, French startup Invoxia has a product for you. The company’s smart dog collar monitors your pet’s activity and sleep, sending the data to your phone.
The latest version unveiled at CES, which has a GPS tracker, includes more advanced heart health monitoring.
The collar costs $149 in the US, while an $8.25 monthly subscription to the app monitors data and shares it with your vet.
metaverse for kids
Venture into the metaverse from the creators of Roybi, an educational AI robot that helps kids discover STEM subjects and new languages.
The RoybiVerse is expected to offer stations where K-12 and higher education students can learn about a wide range of educational topics.
Users wandering around the RoybiVerse will be able to visit an area where they learn about dinosaurs or head to the virtual library where they can choose a book and read it.
The RoybiVerse, which is expected to launch by mid-2023, will be available in virtual reality headsets and on a website. No robot needed.
Sources
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/science/from-electric-skates-to-an-ai-powered-bird-feeder-ces-2023-will-showcase-latest-tech
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
