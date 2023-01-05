Stock market live: Stocks end higher with Fed minutes, jobs data in focus





Updated 4:15 PM EST Stocks ended higher on Wednesday as dollar and Treasury yields eased as investors watched jobs data and reacted to the release of Fed minutes amid rising prices. levels of market volatility coupled with low trading volumes. However, stocks ended lower on Tuesday and look vulnerable to a similar trend today, with daily trading volumes below usual averages in the holiday-shortened week and investors taking hints of dollar moves early. American. The CBOE’s VIX volatility gauge, meanwhile, jumped 6% during the overnight session to 23.00 points, suggesting daily moves for the S&P 500 of around 57 points over the next 30 days, the highest since mid-December, before falling back to around 22.34 points in the New York session. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were marked lower and trading at 3.685% while the US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, fell around 0.24% to change hands at 104.27. On Wall Street, traders will likely focus on the release of minutes from the Fed’s December policy meeting, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EST, as well as JOLTS jobs data at 10:00 a.m. showed that a greater than -10.45 million expected open positions went unfilled during the month of November. Those numbers could fuel expectations for Friday’s December payrolls report, as well as the Fed’s next-month bets in February, where traders are pricing in a 70.2% chance of a rate hike. 25 basis points. Investors will likely focus on any split among policymakers on future hikes amid one of the most aggressive tightening paths on record by the Fed, which raised its benchmark interest rate for the seventh time in 2022 when it last met on December 14, taking at a range between 4.25% and 4.5%, the highest since 2008, and said it was needed to fight the fastest inflation since almost four decades. The so-called “Dot Plots”, which illustrate the views of the 18-member Fed rate-setting committee, indicated a Fed Funds terminal rate of around 5.1% by spring, a level which he plans to maintain until the end of the year. . Data since then, however, suggests weakness in the overall economy, as inflation continues to ease and bond markets have been testing the Fed’s hawkish stance for more than a month, with benchmark 2-year bonds trading at 4.347%, well below the terminal rate projected by the December points. The minutes showed the Fed acknowledging the “significant” progress it has made so far in fighting inflation, but stressed the need to “retain flexibility and optionality when moving inflation.” policy towards a more restrictive stance,” suggesting a weaker and potentially slower pace of rate hikes. go forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 133 points, or 0.40%, at 33,269, while the S&P 500 gained 0.75% and the technology-focused Nasdaq advanced 0.69%. . Microsoft (MSFT) – Get a free report Shares ended down 4.4% at $229.10 apiece, after UBS analysts downgraded their rating on the tech giant, citing weakness in its flagship cloud division. Apple (AAPL) – Get a free reportmeanwhile rebounded 1% – after closing below the $2 trillion market value threshold for the first time in nearly two years – as Wedbush analyst Dan Ives warns headwinds demand could jeopardize the stock’s short-term growth prospects. Selling power (RCMP) – Get a free report Shares jumped 3.6% after the enterprise software group unveiled plans to cut its global workforce by around 10% as part of a restructuring strategy under standalone CEO Marc Benioff. Day-to-day trading was broadly strong, with Asia’s MSCI ex-Japan index up 1.69% at the close of trading and Europe’s Stoxx 600 benefiting from weaker than expected inflation data. expected in France and a better reading of economic activity in the region in the form of final PMI data from S&P Global.

