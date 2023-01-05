Business
Asia shares sentiment boosted by Fed minutes, US jobs
TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks are mostly higher after a rally on Wall Street as investors assessed minutes from the last meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers and welcomed encouraging US jobs data.
Concerns over China’s economic slowdown weighed on regional sentiment.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% in morning trade to 25,943.93. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,068.60. The South Korean Kospi added 0.6% to 2,268.29. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.3% to 21,274.44, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% to 3,143.63.
Despite the positive close on Wall Street, the fading of earlier gains and subdued moves in U.S. stock futures this morning are leading to a more measured rise in the Asian session, IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said in a report.
The government will release its weekly unemployment report on Thursday and its closely watched monthly jobs report for December on Friday. The strong employment figures are seen as an indication of inflationary pressures that are supporting further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Widespread cases of COVID-19 in China added to the gloom of a long-term slump in its real estate sector and the impact of pandemic restrictions that were only recently eased as the virus gained ground in the worst national epidemic to date.
Retail sales in general are expected to be weaker in December compared to the previous month, said Robert Carnell, regional head of Asia-Pacific research at ING. He said demand could rebound during Lunar New Year later in the month.
After the long holiday, there could be even more daily COVID cases and then another quiet month for retail. The road to recovery might not be easy for retailers, he said.
On Wall Street, major indexes rallied following a government report showing job vacancies increased more than expected in November. The shares then lost some of their gains after the minutes of the Fed’s meeting last month underscored how committed the central bank remains to keeping rates high to crush inflation.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 3,852.97 as more than 80% of stocks saw gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 33,269.77 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.7% to 10,458.76. Shares of smaller companies outperformed the broader market, pushing the Russell 2000 Index up 1.2% to 1,772.54.
Banks, companies that rely on consumer spending and communication stocks were a big part of the rally. Citigroup rose 2.6%, Starbucks gained 3.6% and Netflix gained 4.9%.
The Fed raised its main short-term interest rate last month for the seventh time in 2022 and announced more hikes to come. The increase was lower than those of the previous four meetings, reflecting signs that inflation, although still high, has eased.
Minutes from the mid-December meeting show Fed officials remained committed to keeping rates high, taking little comfort from the drop in inflation from a peak of 9.1% in June to 7.1% in November.
The Fed’s benchmark lending rate is in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, falling from near zero after seven increases last year. He forecast the rate to reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023 and he does not call for a rate cut until 2024.
Layoffs are on the rise in the tech sector, which faces falling demand as inflation weighs on consumers.
Investors applauded several companies that cut staff in the face of weaker demand. Cloud Computing Software Company Salesforce rose 3.6% after announcing that it was laying off about 10% of its workforce. Video hosting platform Vimeo rose 4% after it reportedly notified workers of job cuts.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 85 cents to $73.79 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $4.09 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international price standard, rose 77 cents to $78.61 a barrel. US crude oil settled down 5.3% on Wall Street.
In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 131.87 Japanese yen from 132.56 yen. The euro traded at $1.0620, up slightly from $1.0610.
AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed to this report.
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
