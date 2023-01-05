Business
Stocks close higher after volatile session
U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after back-and-forth trading as investors weighed a batch of economic data and Federal Reserve December policy meeting minutes.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.8% in a volatile session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) added 130 points, or 0.4%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) rose 0.7%.
A reading of discussions from the US central bank’s December meeting indicated that Fed officials were reluctant to ‘unjustified’ easing financial conditions could reverse their efforts to restore price stability, while recognizing the need for greater policy flexibility.
Participants noted that, because monetary policy works importantly through financial markets, an unwarranted easing of financial conditions, particularly if motivated by a public misperception of the reaction function of committees , would complicate committee efforts to restore price stability, minutes of the Fed’s December 13-14 meeting said.
Policy Makers should meet again from January 31 to February 1 and is expected to deliver the first rate hike of 2023 and the eighth of the current hike cycle upon completion of discussions. Last month, the Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis pointsbringing total increases in its benchmark policy rate to 4.25% in 2022.
“The Fed minutes are a good reminder for investors to expect rates to stay high through 2023,” said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Office. , in e-mail comments. “Ultimately, even though we have reversed the timeline, the market headwinds of last year remain.”
Earlier today, the latest Job Openings and Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, posted 10.5 million jobs in November more than expected, indicating continued labor market momentum despite the Fed’s monetary tightening. Meanwhile, the ISM manufacturing PMI fall for a second consecutive month to 48.4 in December from 49 in November, the biggest drop since May 2020.
Wednesday’s moves follow a dismal start to trading in 2023 as much of the pressure from last year follows investors into the new year. Tuesday, all three major averages closed lower.
Meanwhile, in specific market moves, Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell 4.4% to the lowest level since November after UBS downgraded Buy’s stock to Neutral and cut its price target from $50 to $250 amid concerns about the company’s cloud computing business, a key revenue driver.
All eyes were on Tesla (TSLA) again on Wednesday after the shares plunged 12% on the first trading day of 2023 on Tuesday. It marked Tesla’s biggest decline in more than two years and erased all of the recovery gains made in the last three sessions of 2022 last week. Shares rose 5.1% on Wednesday.
The electric car manufacturer at the start of the week production and delivery of declared vehicles fourth-quarter numbers that disappointed Wall Street, compounding another woe for investors who were already weighing concerns over production at Tesla’s Chinese factory and CEO Elon Musk’s handling of Twitter.
Alibaba Group Shares (BABA) climbed 13.1% after billionaire co-founder Jack Ma got approval from Chinese regulators to raise 10.5 billion yuan or $1.5 billion for subsidiary Ant Group’s consumer finance business. Other US-listed Chinese stocks also rose.
Selling power (RCMP) announced on Wednesday restructuring plans which provided for the elimination of approximately 10% of its workforce and closing some of its offices, joining a growing list of tech companies laying off workers to cut costs after overhiring during the post-pandemic boom in 2021. Shares rose 3.6%.
Elsewhere in other markets, US Treasury yields fell, with the benchmark 10-year note dropping 11 basis points to yield around 3.68%, while the 2-year yield fell around 5 basis points to 4.36%.
The US dollar index also fell. And oil prices continued to fall, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures being the US benchmark, plunging nearly 5% to around $73 a barrel.
Investors expect a busy week of economic data this first week of trading shortened of the year. Minutes from the December FOMC meeting are due out at 2 p.m. ET. The reading is likely to show the thinking behind the slower-but-higher central bank regime after Fed Chair Powell last month reported that he and his colleagues will move to lower rate hikes, but likely to a higher terminal rate.
Financial markets concluded Friday its worst year since 2008so aggressive central bank measures to curb inflation and the war in Eastern Europe devastated stocks and bonds. Even as investors turn the page on 2022, much of Wall Street expecting more pain is yet to come.
What we took away from our modeling is that there is a bit of regime change taking place below the surface, and what we mean by that is that 2022 was about the Fed as it was tightening financial conditions to fight inflation Huw Roberts, head of analysis at Quant Insight, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday.
But what has accelerated now is greater sensitivity to the real economy, greater sensitivity to growth, inflation expectations, industrial metals and the credit cycle and what that tells us , is that markets will really spend the start of 2023 getting nervous about a hard landing.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
