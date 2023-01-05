Eagle Bulk Completes New York Stock Exchange Listing Transfer | News

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 4, 2023–
The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world’s leading providers of market data, technology and infrastructure, announced that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) has completed its listing transfer and begins trading today as a NYSE-listed company.
Eagle Bulk will now be able to take advantage of all the benefits of NYSE community membership. These include the single market model of exchanges, combining state-of-the-art technology with responsibility and human judgment. Membership also brings an unparalleled network of CEOs and business leaders, comprised of more than 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the unrivaled brand visibility that comes from a stock exchange listing and basic investor relations services.
We are truly excited to join the New York Stock Exchange and see our shares trading alongside some of the world’s most respected companies, including the majority of our US-listed peers in the maritime/industry space. shipping,” said Gary Vogel, CEO of Eagle Bulk. We believe listing on the NYSE will further improve our trading liquidity and overall position in capital markets, thereby increasing value for our shareholders.
We are delighted to welcome Eagle Bulk to the NYSE, the world’s premier listing venue, said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman, NYSE Group.
In 2022, the NYSE led the industry with 34 issuers transferring their listings to the exchange, the highest number since 2002. Over 300 issuers have transferred their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing over $1 trillion. dollars in current market value.
About NYSE Group
NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), one of the world’s leading providers of market data, technology and infrastructure. The NYSE Group equity exchanges – the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National – trade more volume in US stocks than any other exchange group. The NYSE, an ICE stock exchange, is the world’s premier venue for raising capital. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are the major equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com.
About intercontinental exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that provide our clients with access to critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. We operate Tradesincluding the New York Stock Exchangeand clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income securities data services and execution capabilities provide insights, analytics and platforms that help our clients take advantage of opportunities and operate more effectively. To ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the residential mortgage process in the United States, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates can be found here. Key information documents for certain products covered by the EU Regulation on packaged retail and insurance-based investment products can be found on the website of the relevant stock exchange under Information Documents keys (KIDS).
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not Limit thereto, the risk factors in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.
