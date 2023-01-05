Calgary Residents to Receive 2023 Property Assessment Notices – Calgary

More than 565,000 Calgarians will receive their property assessment notices in the coming days. The City of Calgary said it sent out the 2023 notices Wednesday morning.

In a news release, the city said this year’s property assessment values ​​are based on a market valuation date of July 1, 2022, and properties’ physical condition as of December 31, 2022. The total value of the 2023 assessment roll is $351.7 billion – an increase of $38.2 billion from 2022.

“Overall, the typical change in the market value of residential properties was 12% from the previous year, while the typical change in non-residential market value is 2%,” the statement said.

The median valuation for detached residences in 2023 is $555,000, down from $485,000 in 2022. Meanwhile, the median valuation for residential condominiums in 2023 is $255,000, down from $235,000 last year.

“Key findings from the assessment roll underscore that from July 2021 to July 2022, Calgary’s real estate market has reflected its strength, resilience and growth, particularly in the single residential, multi-residential, industrial and retail markets,” Eddie Lee, city assessment manager. and tax said.

The customer review period extends until March 13, 2023, and the city said it’s important Calgarians take the time to check their review not only for accuracy, but also for fairness and fairness.

Homeowners are encouraged to take the time to view the evaluation research on the city’s website to view their residential property details and real estate market trends report; compare their property with other similar properties and sign up for electronic notices (eNotice) – a way to help the environment by getting your assessment online.

“The customer review period is one of our top priorities,” added Lee. “During this time, our team is fully dedicated to answering questions Calgarians and businesses may have about their assessment notice.”

The city also announced an initiative to get more Calgarians to go paperless in a bid to save time, trees and taxpayer dollars through a contest. From the beginning of January to the end of March, people who choose to register to go paperless will be entered to win one of 12 gift cards. For more information about the contest and how to enter, visit the Go Paperless Contest Website.

For a full list of key city results, Click here.

What new owners need to know

Getting the appraisal in the mail can be confusing for some first-time home buyers, but Lee’s reinstated reviewing it line by line will help people feel more comfortable with the information being shared.

“The first thing someone should do is look at the information on the notice, including the assessed value, and see if that value represents what you think your property would have sold on July 1, 2022,” said said Lee.

He explained that if something was wrong or someone wanted more information, log on to the evaluation research on the city’s websiteand take a look at the property details that were used to appraise the home.

“If these details (do not match)… you can update this information directly online. Additionally, what you can do online is check the appraisals of other similar properties to see if your property is valued fairly and equitably, as well as look at any market sales that may have occurred in the same area to show that your home’s value is properly appraised. »

Lee said it will also help new homeowners get a decent idea of ​​what their upcoming property taxes might be in the spring. He said people are able to take the information from their assessment and put it into another tool in town – his property tax calculator — so that she can then give an estimate of the amount.

“However, I emphasize the word estimate, as we also rely on the provincial government to finalize its budget, its side of the equation, before property tax regulations are finalized in the spring and utility bills are finalized. taxes are sent in May,” Lee explained.

From there, he said the fees would be due by the end of June.

In the meantime, real estate agent and CEO of Red Line Realeste with Real Broker Darren Langille said that with the expectation of inflated numbers in some areas of the city, it is best to review your assessment as Lee advised, but also to not be afraid to challenge what the city has extinguished.

“Now who should be worried about that number being higher is if you think it’s completely out of step with reality,” Langille said while repeating what Lee said earlier in this regarding property taxes in the spring.

“If for some reason it feels a lot bigger, it’s going to cost you more to just run the house and that’s when you’ll probably want to drop one of those reviews,” he said. he declares.

“As officers, we often do this to try to justify whether the number provided by the city is correct, or you know what, maybe it’s time to go through that review process.”