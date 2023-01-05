Supply issues are hurting auto sales in 2022. Now demand is weakening.





Toyota Motor, the world’s largest automaker by number of vehicles sold, said on Wednesday its U.S. sales fell about 10% to 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. But in an indication that the supply of chips and other parts improved towards the end of the year, the company said fourth-quarter sales jumped 13% from a year earlier. General Motors was one of the few automakers to buck the industry trend, reporting a 2.5% increase in U.S. sales last year to 2.3 million vehicles, putting it just ahead of Toyota after GM fell to second place for the first time in decades in 2021. GM said fourth-quarter deliveries rose 41%. Sales of GM’s electric car, the Chevrolet Bolt, rose more than 50% to 38,120 for the year. The company also said sales of the GMC Hummer, an electric pickup truck that sells for more than $100,000, rose to 854. The company, which said it aimed to eliminate internal combustion engine vehicles from by 2035, counts on several new electric vehicles. models to increase sales this year. Hyundai, the South Korean automaker that sells cars under the Hyundai and Kia brands and has also made a big leap into electric vehicles, also fared relatively well. Its full-year sales fell just 2% and its fourth-quarter shipments jumped 29%. Sales were strong for electric vehicles and for companies specializing in this growing sector. Tesla on Monday announced a 40% increase in global sales for 2022, but its deliveries in the last three months of the year fell short of analysts’ expectations. Shares of the company, which ended down 65% last year, fell 12% on Tuesday. It rose 5% on Wednesday at the close of trading. And Rivian, a small electric vehicle company, said Tuesday it had missed its goal of producing 25,000 trucks, SUVs and vans by 2022 by several hundred vehicles.

