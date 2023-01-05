The US labor market remains resilient at the end of 2022

Weekly jobless claims fall from 19,000 to 204,000

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level in three months last week, while layoffs fell 43% in December, indicating a still tight labor market which could force the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

The resilience of the labor market was underscored on Thursday by further data showing that private employers hired far more workers than expected last month. Reports suggest the economy ended 2022 on a solid footing, despite a series of layoffs in the tech industry as well as interest rate-sensitive sectors like finance and housing.

The resilience of the job market raises the risk that the Fed, engaged in its fastest cycle of interest rate hikes since the 1980s as it tries to rein in demand to tame inflation, could raise its target interest rate above the 5.1% peak forecast by the US central bank last time. month and keep it there for a while.

“Fed officials expect a slowdown in the labor market given the sharp rise in interest rates last year,” said Stuart Hoffman, senior economic adviser at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “Right now the labor market is too tight for the Fed and job growth is too strong.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from a seasonally adjusted 19,000 to 204,000 for the week ended Dec. 31, the lowest level since late September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the past week. Through the volatility of the end-of-year holidays, claims remained at very low levels.

Unadjusted claims rose by 5,703 to 275,552 last week. There were notable increases in claims in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan, which offset declines in Missouri, Texas and Kentucky.

Economists speculated that severance packages and still strong labor demand, which made it easier for laid-off workers to find other jobs, were keeping claims low. They also said companies would likely slow hiring before embarking on layoffs after struggling to find workers during the pandemic.

The Labor Department announced Wednesday that there were 10.458 million job openings at the end of November, or 1.74 jobs for every unemployed person.

US stocks opened lower. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell.

VERY TIGHT LABOR MARKET

Last year, the Fed raised its policy rate by 425 basis points, from near zero to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, the highest since the end of 2007. Last month, it forecast at least another 75 basis points of higher borrowing costs by the end. of 2023.

Minutes from the Dec. 13-14 Fed policy meeting, which were released on Wednesday, showed officials noted that the labor market remained “very tight”, with “a few noting that some contacts sales representatives have indicated that they would be keen to retain workers even in the face of slowing production demand due to their recent experiences of labor shortages and hiring issues.”

The claims report also showed the number of people receiving benefits after a first week of help, a proxy indicator of employment, fell by 24,000 to 1.694 million in the week ending December 24. .

A separate report from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed on Thursday that US-based employers announced 43,651 job cuts in December, down 43% from November. The total, however, was 129% higher than December 2021 and was the second-highest monthly number reported in 2022.

For the full year of 2022, job cuts rose 13% to 363,824. It was still the second-lowest recorded annual total since Challenger began tracking the series in 1993.

A third report showed private sector payrolls increased by 235,000 jobs last month after increasing by 182,000 in November. Economists had expected the ADP’s national jobs report to show an increase of 150,000 private jobs.

The reports were released ahead of Friday’s release of the Labor Department’s more comprehensive and closely watched jobs report for December.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, non-farm payrolls are expected to have increased by 200,000 jobs. The economy created 263,000 jobs in November.

