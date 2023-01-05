Recent stock market trends echo the run-up to the 1969 recession, says JPMorgan

Every investor has heard that past performance is not an indicator of future results. But when it comes to an expected impending recession, many people look to previous ones to find out what to expect.

Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, strategist at JPMorgan, is the latest to intervene, noting that the stock markets The ending trend is very reminiscent of what was seen in the days leading up to the 1969 recession. Luckily, for consumers, this one proved pretty mild.

Using the 1969 U.S. recession as a guide, the picture we get is of a continuous decline in the stock market for up to six months into the recession, but a rapid recovery thereafter. said Panigirtzoglou.

The stock market is one of the keys to comparison. In ’69, the S&P 500 saw a total decline of 34%, rebounding to a 20% decline from its peak when the recession finally began. The current index is down just over 20% from its 52-week high.

The current slope of the US Treasury yield curve is also very similar to what investors saw in 1969.

Beyond the economy, there are other similarities between 2023 and 1969. This economic downturn came as inflation raged after the Vietnam War ended as government officials hiked rates in at the same time they began to focus on the budget deficits resulting from the war.

Economic growth resumed in 1970, until 1973 when OPEC placed an embargo on all oil imports, including the United States, causing prices to quadruple and the stock market to crash, resulting in a market two-year bearish.

OPEC+, the modern equivalent of the 1970s Middle Eastern oil cartel, didn’t take such a drastic step in the 2020s, but there’s another point of similarity: it cut production in October , prompting an angry response from President Joe Biden and worrying world leaders about a new era of energy crisis. More recently he has opted against further reductionsand prices remained lower than they were before Russia invaded Ukraine.