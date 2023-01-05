Stocks fall after strong labor market data

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after economic data showed private payrolls rose more than expected last month and weekly jobless claims fell to a three-month low, indicating continued tension in the labor market. work that should keep the Federal Reserve on track for higher interest rates.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 1% around midday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) lost 350 points, or 1.1%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) fell by about the same percentage drop.

ADP National Employment a report showed that private employment increased 235,000 jobs in December. Economists polled by Bloomberg called for an increase of 150,000.

Elsewhere in the economic data, unemployment insurance filings also fell to 204,000, the lowest since September, in the week ended Dec. 31 from the previous week’s downwardly revised reading of 223. 000, the The Department of Labor said Thursday.

The reports were the latest to reflect strong demand for workers, even as the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive monetary tightening to contain inflation. ADP data and weekly jobless claims follow a measure wednesday which found that job vacancies fell less than expected last month and remained high. The Labor Department’s monthly nonfarm payrolls survey due out Friday morning remains the most important read for Fed officials and investors trying to predict the next policy move.

“While we will have a better overall job market picture tomorrow, private payrolls exceeding expectations and unemployment insurance claims falling below are indications that the labor market remains resilient,” said Mike Loewengart. , head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office. Remark. “These come on the heels of major companies announcing significant job cuts, so there is no doubt that market pressures are weighing on businesses, but it remains to be seen when hiring will manifestly slow.”

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said in a note late Wednesday that the company’s planned job cuts will now impact at least 18,000 employees, far more than previously reported. Jassys’ memo came after the The Wall Street Journal reported the news. Shares fell 1.4% by midday.

The figure marks the largest workforce reduction by a technology company in recent months, as a growing number of names in the sector lay off workers to cut costs in tougher market conditions. Amazon lost about $834 billion in market value in 2022.

Bed bath and beyond (BBBY) said in a published statement Thursday it is facing bankruptcy as he struggles with ongoing financial difficulties. The shares fell more than 22%.

Crypto-focused Silvergate Capital shares (AND) crater 42% after The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the bank was forced to sell assets at a sizable loss to cover $8.1 billion in withdrawals following the FTX bankruptcy. The plunge comes after the stock rebounded 27% on Wednesday.

In other crypto stock movements, Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) shares fell 9% following a downgrade from Cowen to Market Perform from Outperform, citing a “pretty steady decline” in trading volumes and the risk of likely regulatory action following the collapse of FTX.

There is low visibility by stabilizing retail transaction volumes in 2023 after further deterioration in December, the company said. Potential SEC enforcement action is high after FTX, with regulatory certainty unlikely until 2024.

T-Mobile Stock (TMUS) rose 2.8% after the mobile service provider reported fourth-quarter subscriber growth slightly above estimates. The company added 927,000 new phone customers during the period, compared to 921,000 analyst calls.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) consumer health company Kenvue filed on Wednesday to be listed as a separate company, marking the first notable filing of an initial public offering in the United States of the new year.

In other markets, oil prices have started falling again after plunging nearly 10% in the past two days. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the US benchmark, fell to $72 a barrel.

Scheduled speeches by Federal Reserve Chairs Raphael Bostic and James Bullard will also be closely watched on Thursday.

Stocks closed higher on Wednesday after a volatile session influenced by the reading of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting and economic data that showed job offers higher than expected and one decline in manufacturing activity for a second consecutive month.

Wednesday’s Fed minutes showed officials opposed to ‘unjustified’ easing financial conditions, even as they welcomed slowing inflation, and the need to maintain tight policy until more promising data.

Minutes from the December meeting show FOMC members remain focused on current inflation and inflationary risks, with fears of excessive monetary policy receiving very little attention, the economist said. head of Pantheon Macroeconomics, Ian Shepherdson, in a note.

Don’t expect them to soften their inflation line until it becomes clear that a serious shift in the data is afoot, he added.

