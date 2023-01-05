Business
Stocks fall after strong labor market data
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after economic data showed private payrolls rose more than expected last month and weekly jobless claims fell to a three-month low, indicating continued tension in the labor market. work that should keep the Federal Reserve on track for higher interest rates.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 1% around midday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) lost 350 points, or 1.1%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) fell by about the same percentage drop.
ADP National Employment a report showed that private employment increased 235,000 jobs in December. Economists polled by Bloomberg called for an increase of 150,000.
Elsewhere in the economic data, unemployment insurance filings also fell to 204,000, the lowest since September, in the week ended Dec. 31 from the previous week’s downwardly revised reading of 223. 000, the The Department of Labor said Thursday.
The reports were the latest to reflect strong demand for workers, even as the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive monetary tightening to contain inflation. ADP data and weekly jobless claims follow a measure wednesday which found that job vacancies fell less than expected last month and remained high. The Labor Department’s monthly nonfarm payrolls survey due out Friday morning remains the most important read for Fed officials and investors trying to predict the next policy move.
“While we will have a better overall job market picture tomorrow, private payrolls exceeding expectations and unemployment insurance claims falling below are indications that the labor market remains resilient,” said Mike Loewengart. , head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office. Remark. “These come on the heels of major companies announcing significant job cuts, so there is no doubt that market pressures are weighing on businesses, but it remains to be seen when hiring will manifestly slow.”
Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said in a note late Wednesday that the company’s planned job cuts will now impact at least 18,000 employees, far more than previously reported. Jassys’ memo came after the The Wall Street Journal reported the news. Shares fell 1.4% by midday.
The figure marks the largest workforce reduction by a technology company in recent months, as a growing number of names in the sector lay off workers to cut costs in tougher market conditions. Amazon lost about $834 billion in market value in 2022.
Bed bath and beyond (BBBY) said in a published statement Thursday it is facing bankruptcy as he struggles with ongoing financial difficulties. The shares fell more than 22%.
Crypto-focused Silvergate Capital shares (AND) crater 42% after The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the bank was forced to sell assets at a sizable loss to cover $8.1 billion in withdrawals following the FTX bankruptcy. The plunge comes after the stock rebounded 27% on Wednesday.
In other crypto stock movements, Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) shares fell 9% following a downgrade from Cowen to Market Perform from Outperform, citing a “pretty steady decline” in trading volumes and the risk of likely regulatory action following the collapse of FTX.
There is low visibility by stabilizing retail transaction volumes in 2023 after further deterioration in December, the company said. Potential SEC enforcement action is high after FTX, with regulatory certainty unlikely until 2024.
T-Mobile Stock (TMUS) rose 2.8% after the mobile service provider reported fourth-quarter subscriber growth slightly above estimates. The company added 927,000 new phone customers during the period, compared to 921,000 analyst calls.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) consumer health company Kenvue filed on Wednesday to be listed as a separate company, marking the first notable filing of an initial public offering in the United States of the new year.
In other markets, oil prices have started falling again after plunging nearly 10% in the past two days. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the US benchmark, fell to $72 a barrel.
Scheduled speeches by Federal Reserve Chairs Raphael Bostic and James Bullard will also be closely watched on Thursday.
Stocks closed higher on Wednesday after a volatile session influenced by the reading of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting and economic data that showed job offers higher than expected and one decline in manufacturing activity for a second consecutive month.
Wednesday’s Fed minutes showed officials opposed to ‘unjustified’ easing financial conditions, even as they welcomed slowing inflation, and the need to maintain tight policy until more promising data.
Minutes from the December meeting show FOMC members remain focused on current inflation and inflationary risks, with fears of excessive monetary policy receiving very little attention, the economist said. head of Pantheon Macroeconomics, Ian Shepherdson, in a note.
Don’t expect them to soften their inflation line until it becomes clear that a serious shift in the data is afoot, he added.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
Click here for the latest stock market trends from the Yahoo Finance platform
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple or android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInand Youtube
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-january-5-2023-123028965.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stocks fall after strong labor market data
- Dress donations sought for proms
- HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS REAL ESTATE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF O&S INSURANCE BROKERAGE GROUP, INC. AND OSA INSURANCE BROKERAGE SERVICES, LLC IN NEW JERSEY
- TV Tonight: The wild true-crime story behind ITV’s John Stonehouse drama | Television
- CTA 2023 International Innovation Scorecard Shows 24 Countries Achieve Highest Rank of ‘Innovation Champions’
- Transfer news, rumours: World Cup winner to join Ajax, Chelsea announce Badiashile, Butland on loan at United
- Billy Idol Talks His Career Leading to Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
- 5th Memorial Cup Table Tennis in Magh
- Installing the Google Pixel 5a Screen Adhesive
- Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump to be Speaker of the House amid Kevin McCarthy’s leadership fight
- Putin says open to dialogue if Ukraine accepts ‘new territorial realities’
- Revised Jokowi Job Creation Act challenged as unconstitutional