Non-Jordanian participation in companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange reached 48.1%, including 36.8% for institutional investors





The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) revealed that the value of shares purchased by non-Jordanian investors at ESA in December 2022 was 10.3 million JD, or 9.9% of the overall market value, while the value of the shares sold by them amounted to 7.3 million JD. As a result, the net amount of non-Jordanian investments in December 2022 showed a positive value of JD 3.0 million, while the net amount of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD 28.8 million over the course of December 2022. same month of 2021. The value of shares purchased by non-Jordanian investors in 2022 was JD274.2 million, or 13.8% of the overall market value, while the value of shares sold by them was JD342.2 million. As a result, the net amount of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD 68.0 million, while the net amount of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD 60.9 million in 2021. Arab investors buy during December 2022 were JD 4.1 million, or 40.0% of non-Jordanians’ overall purchases, while the value of purchases by non-Arabs amounted to JD 6.2 million, constituting 60.0% overall purchases by non-Jordanians. The sales of Arab investors amounted to JD 6.7 million, or 91.7% of the total sales of non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD 0.6 million, or 8, 3% of total sales by non-Jordanians. As a result, the Arab investment net showed a negative value of JD 2.6 million, while the non-Arab investment net showed a positive value of JD 5.6 million in December 2022. Thus, the participation of non-Jordanian investors in companies listed on the ASE at the end of December 2022 accounted for 48.1% of the total market value, of which 36.8% was for institutional investors, including companies, institutions and funds. Arab investors hold 32.5% and non-Arab investors hold 15.6%. At the sectoral level, non-Jordanian participation in the financial sector was 51.8%, in the services sector 20.6% and 53.8% in the industrial sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mondovisione.com/media-and-resources/news/non-jordanian-ownership-in-companies-listed-on-the-amman-stock-exchange-reached-32/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos