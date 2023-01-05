New HSR filing fee structure for 2023

Key points

On December 29, 2022, President Biden signed into law the Fee Modernization Act as part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill.

The Fee Modernization Act significantly increases HSR filing fees for large transactions (especially those over $2 billion) and also creates new disclosure obligations for entities that receive economic support from certain foreign states .

The omnibus spending bill also includes a provision called the State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act, which exempts antitrust cases brought by state attorneys general from transfer.

Additionally, the omnibus spending bill includes increases to the enforcement budgets of the FTC and the DOJ’s antitrust division.

The Fee Modernization Act

The Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (“HSR Act”) requires parties to mergers and acquisitions, and certain other transactions, that exceed statutory thresholds to do the following: the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), pay filing fees based on the value of the transaction and observe a legal waiting period before closing.

The Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022 (“Fee Modernization Act”) reduces filing fees for small transactions, but increases fees for all transactions valued at $500 million or more. The law is expected to significantly increase the total sum of filing fees, with the Congressional Budget Office estimating an additional $1.4 billion in fees over the 2023-2027 period.1 The law also provides that filing fees will increase each year in line with the consumer price index and increases the number of fee tiers from three to six. Below are tables comparing the old and new tiers and fees, which could come into effect as early as January 6, 2023.2

HSR filing fees (2022) Transaction size Filing fee < $202 million $45,000 $202 million – $1.0098 billion $125,000 ≥ $1.0098 billion $280,000

HSR filing fees (2023) Transaction size Filing fee < $161.5 million $30,000 $161.5 million – $499.999 million $100,000 $500 million – $999.999 million $250,000 $1 billion – $1.999 billion $400,000 $2 billion – $4.999 billion $800,000 ≥ $5 billion $2,250,000

In addition to changes in filing fees, the law also requires the FTC and DOJ to publish an annual report on premerger notification filing fees and the FTC to publish a report listing actions decided by a 3-2 vote. among the commissioners.

Foreign grant disclosure requirements

In addition to the filing fee amendment, the Fee Modernization Act requires that each entity that receives a grant from a “foreign entity of concern”3 Include a detailed accounting of each grant as part of its HSR file. The law defines “subsidy” to include direct grants, donations, loans, loan guarantees, tax breaks, preferential procurement policies, and government ownership or control. The law also requires the FTC and DOJ to work with the Committee on Foreign Investments (CFIUS) to engage in rulemaking to define the scope of required subsidy disclosures, which we believe will likely begin shortly. .

State Antitrust Venue Law

The State AG Venue Act is also incorporated into the omnibus spending bill, which will authorize state attorneys general to pursue antitrust law in a place of their choice. Under previous law, where civil actions involving common factual issues are pending in different districts, the actions may be transferred to a single court for consolidated trial proceedings. The State AG Venue Act extends the exception to antitrust cases brought by state attorneys general, which will prevent the transfer of state antitrust cases out of state-chosen courts.

We have seen an increase in state enforcement of antitrust laws over the past five years. Sometimes multiple lawsuits have been brought against a single defendant based on the same or very similar alleged conduct. For example, Google has been sued in New York and Texas (as well as DC) for violating the Sherman Act and state antitrust laws. At Google’s request, the lawsuit filed in Texas by the attorneys general of ten states was transferred to New York. The State AG Venue Act will allow future attorneys general to avoid such transfers and let companies fight suits based on similar or identical conduct in multiple jurisdictions.

We’ve also seen states increasingly willing to challenge transactions even when the federal government refuses to sue (as in T-Mobile/Sprint). Companies now face the specter of defending their mergers and acquisitions in multiple concurrent lawsuits brought by the federal government, several different states and/or private parties in different courts across the country, even if they arise out of the same conduct. , which increases costs and complexity. compensation for strategic transactions.

Notably, the State AG Venue Act only applies to cases filed after its enactment and does not do not apply retroactively to cases pending before the courts.

Application budget increase

The omnibus spending bill also provides a larger enforcement budget for the FTC and DOJ, with the former receiving about $50 million for fiscal year 2023 and the latter about $35 million. While modest in terms of the overall scope of the spending bill, these increases provide both agencies more than 10% more than their previous budgets. This will allow agencies to hire additional lawyers and provide more funding for economic experts, allowing agencies to bring more cases.

