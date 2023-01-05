PSE signs a cooperation agreement with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange





The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) announced on Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange of China (SZSE) on Wednesday. According to the exchange, the agreement aims to strengthen communication and economic cooperation between the two exchanges, which can potentially help boost investment prospects for the Philippine and Chinese capital markets. “The MOU expands the strategic alliance and strengthens the relationship between PSE and SZSE. We will explore new areas of work that will benefit both exchanges,” said PSE Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Monzon. Under the agreement, the PSE and SZSE will encourage investment in the counterparty’s stock market and share information on regulatory practices, market development and information technology. In addition, they will also pursue initiatives on market connectivity through cross-border product development. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. Specific commitments, if pursued, will be subject to the signing of definitive agreements and regulatory approvals. “One of the main goals of our collaboration with SZSE is to bring PSE up to par with neighboring exchanges,” Monzon explained. “I believe this partnership with one of the fastest growing markets in Asia and the world will help us achieve that,” he added. The PSE-SZSE relationship began in 2009 when the two exchanges signed an agreement to undertake information sharing on various market-related issues. This MoU was later reaffirmed in December 2017 when SZSE officials visited the PES. The following year, officials from the Securities and Exchange Commission and officials from PSE and its subsidiaries and affiliates traveled to China to learn about SZSE’s listing and disclosure regulations, data products market and trading, supervisory, clearing and depository systems, among others. . Finally, in February 2020, PSE and SZSE began sharing information and data on their respective websites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2023/01/06/business/top-business/pse-signs-cooperation-agreement-with-shenzhen-stock-exchange/1872975 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos