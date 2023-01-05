Alternative Minimum Corporate Tax: US Treasury and IRS Issue Interim Guidance | Insights and Events

As noted in our previous legal update “US Inflation Reduction Act – Corporate Minimum Tax and Stock Repurchase Excise Tax”, the Inflation Reduction Act introduced a new alternative corporate minimum tax (“CAM”) applicable large corporations (referred to as “applicable corporations”). ”) for tax years commencing after December 31, 2022. The AMC is a 15% tax on the Adjusted Financial Statement Income (“AFSI”) of affected corporations.

On December 27, 2022, the Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) issued Notice 2023-7 (the “Notice”) outlining regulatory proposals that the Treasury intends to issue to deal with certain aspects related to the application of the CAMT. While several important questions remain unanswered, the notice provides welcome guidance on many critical issues as taxpayers assess the impact of the AMC on their financial reports and estimated tax payments for the first quarter of 2023 Ratepayers are permitted to rely on the advice until it is offered. regulations are issued.

On the same day, the Treasury and IRS issued Notice 2023-2 providing interim guidance on the stock redemption excise tax, another new tax introduced by the Inflation Reduction Act. . (Please see our legal update on Notice 2023-2, “1% Stock Buyback Tax: US Treasury, IRS Release Interim Guidance”.)

Simplified Safe Harbor Method for Determining “Applicable Company” Status in 2023

The notice incorporates a simplified exemption method that taxpayers can apply to determine “relevant corporation” status for the first tax year beginning after December 31, 2022.

Under the law, a company is subject to CAMT if, together with its group of controlled companies, it has more than $1 billion in average annual AFSI over a three-year trial period. If it is a multinational group with foreign capital, the AFSI of the American members of the group and the “effectively connected” AFSI of its foreign members must be at least 100 million dollars to enter the scope application of the CAMT.

The simplified safe harbor method is intended to spare certain taxpayers who are well below these thresholds from having to convert their book income to AFSI for 2023. Under the safe harbor, a company can simply consult the income or loss reflected on its applicable financial statement, apply group aggregation rules and adjust to remove the effect of income tax charges rather than making all the necessary adjustments to arrive at the AFSI. The company will not be a “target company” if the “unadjusted” average annual revenue in its financial statements does not exceed $500 million during the three-year trial period or, if the company is a member of a multinational group with a foreign parent, if the “unadjusted” average annual income of the domestic members’ financial statements and the “unadjusted” “effectively linked” income of the foreign members’ financial statements is less than $50 million.

Of course, a company that fails the simplified notice exemption rule can still establish that it is not an “applicable company” for 2023 under the criteria set out in the law.

Calculation of AFSI and determination of “applicable company” status following acquisitions and divisions

The notice provides guidance for determining AFSI and testing “applicable company” status after certain tax-exempt and taxable acquisitions or divisions.

In the case of an acquisition of a standalone group, the target group will no longer be considered an “applicable company” (assuming it was a pre-acquisition), and the acquiring group will take into account AFSI of the target group for the three-year period ending with the tax year of acquisition.

If an acquirer acquires a target company or certain assets of a larger group (i.e. a separate acquisition), the acquiring group will add to its AFSI the portion of the selling group’s AFSI attributable to the target or to the assets purchased based on any reasonable allocation method for the three-year trial period. The AFSI of the Vendor Group will also include the AFSI assigned to the target for purposes of determining the “applicable company” status of the Vendor Group.

Similarly, in the event of a demerger or demerger, the controlled company that is being distributed will be allocated a portion of the Distributor Group AFSI based on any reasonable allocation method for the trial period. of three years, but this assigned AFSI will also be included in the AFSI of the distribution group.

Treatment of general partnership and consolidated group income

The notice clarifies that a corporation that is a member of a partnership does not consider its distributive share of the income or loss of the partnership’s financial statements to determine whether that corporation is an “applicable corporation “.

The notice treats a consolidated group as a single entity for the purposes of calculating AFSI, both for determining “applicable company” status and for calculating CAMT liabilities.

Tax-free transactions under the AMC

The notice provides relief under CAMT for tax-exempt transactions that qualify for one of the so-called non-recognition provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). ), such as liquidations of subsidiaries into their parent companies, reorganizations of assets or shares, transfers of property to controlled corporations, spin-offs and tax-free spin-offs, and contributions and distributions to and from partnerships. Any gain or loss in the financial statements resulting directly from such a non-recognition transaction will be excluded from the AFSI, while any increase or reduction in the book value of the assets resulting from the transaction is disregarded for future years. AFSI calculations (i.e. pre-transaction book value will be used to measure AFSI results from future disposals of these assets). These adjustments to the asset base for CAMT purposes are likely to represent an additional compliance burden for CAMT taxpayers who engage in tax-free transactions.

The treatment of transactions that are only partially exempt from tax (for example, “boot” reorganizations) is still uncertain, and the Notice invites comments on this issue.

Help for businesses in financial difficulty

Section Code 108provides that the cancellation of debt income is excluded from taxable income in certain circumstances, including where the discharge of debt occurs in bankruptcy proceedings or to the extent that the debtor is insolvent. According to the Notice, any financial statement income recognized by a company in a debt relief transaction will be excluded from AFSI for an amount equal to the amount excluded from taxable income under the Code. In addition, reflecting the treatment provided for in Article 108 of the Code, the attributes of the company’s financial statements (e.g. losses carried forward, asset base) will be reduced for AMC purposes to the extent amount of such reduction for ordinary income tax purposes. Further guidance will be required to clarify the methodology for this attribute reduction within the CAMT framework.

In addition, the opinion excludes from the AFSI any gain or loss in the financial statements resulting from the emergence of the bankruptcy of an applicable group of financial statements, subject to adjustments to the basis of the financial statements of the assets. of the taxpayer in order to preserve the pre-emergence base of these assets. .

Treatment of tax depreciation

Under the CAMT Act, tax depreciation, rather than book depreciation, is taken into account for CAMT purposes with respect to certain depreciable property. The notice clarifies that taxpayers can only use tax depreciation with respect to depreciable tangible assets that are actually depreciated under section 168 of the Code and that adjustments must be made to the basis of the financial statements of these assets to reflect the use of tax depreciation rather than financial statement amortization. The Notice also provides that capital cost allowances that are capitalized to inventory under Section 263A of the Code will reduce AFSI for CAMT purposes to the extent of the amount recovered as part of the cost of goods sold to ordinary income tax purposes. It is important to note that these rules also apply to the calculation of depreciation, and the resulting adjusted basis, for CAM purposes of assets placed in service before 2023.

Additional Draft Guidance Ahead and Seek Comments

As noted above, taxpayers may rely on the interim guidance set out in the notice until the corresponding proposed regulations are issued. The notice announces that the Treasury and the IRS intend to issue additional interim guidance to address other corporate minimum tax issues prior to the release of the proposed regulations, including, but not limited to, issues related to insurance industry (eg treatment of mark-to-market items, treatment of embedded derivatives from certain reinsurance contracts). Finally, the notice invites comments on a wide range of CAMT issues (for example, the calculation of the distributive share of the partner’s partnership income for CAMT purposes, the circumstances necessary to establish that a “relevant company” should no longer be treated as one, the application for AMC purposes of the anti-loss anti-trafficking rules of Code Sections 382 and 383).