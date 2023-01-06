Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,506.84, down 81.99): Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 95 cents, or 2.36%, to $41.13 on 6.2 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.21%, to $70.62 on 5.9 million shares. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Down $2.40, or 2.70%, to $86.41 on 4.9 million shares. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up 20 cents, or 2.16%, to $9.45 on 4.6 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up to five cents, or 0.20%, to $2.20 on 4.1 million shares. Shopify Inc. (TSX: SHOP). Technology. Down $1.78, or 3.52%, to $48.83 on 4.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Up $3.23, or 3.38%, to $98.87. Precision Drilling Corp. said it exceeded its debt reduction target for 2022. The company said it reduced its total debt by C$106 million in 2022, exceeding its debt reduction target by C$75 million. As of December 31, 2022, the company said its outstanding debt included US$44 million for a senior credit facility due June 18, 2025 and US$348 million in 7.125% senior notes due June 15. January 2026. The company also had US$400 million outstanding in 6.875% senior notes due June 15, 2029. In addition, Precision said it has approximately US$22 million in credit facilities real estate and ended 2022 with a cash balance of approximately C$22 million and total liquidity of approximately C$600 million. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Down 13 cents, or 0.23%, at $55.85. CIBC has agreed to pay a total of $153 million to settle a class action lawsuit filed more than a decade ago over the bank’s overtime policies, plaintiffs’ attorneys said. Dara Fresco, a former CIBC teller and class counsel, brought the suit in 2007. The Ontario Court of Appeal last year rejected an attempt by the bank to overturn a lower court decision in favor of the class action on behalf of approximately 31,000 retail banking employees. Fresco said the settlement is a fair compromise that will provide meaningful compensation to thousands of class members. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 5, 2023. The Canadian Press

