



Visualize the decline of currencies against the US dollar In a very volatile and difficult year for many currencies and stocks, the US dollar has been a safe haven for investors. The greenback has provided exceptional stability, with nearly every currency in the world falling against the US dollar in 2022. This chart visualizes nearly 50 years of dollar index returns as well as the decline of major currencies against the US dollar over the past two years using price data from TradingView. US Dollar and Major Currency Returns in 2022 As the chart above shows, the last two years have seen almost all major currencies lose value against the American dollars. One of the hardest hit currencies is the euro, which briefly fell below parity (meaning the euro was worth less than one US dollar) in September and October 2022, before recovering with a rise 5.3% in November. Currency Returns 2021 Cumulative returns in 2022 Japanese Yen (JPYUSD) -10.4% -14.7% Indian Rupee (INRUSD) 2.0% -9.6% British Pound (GBPUSD) -1.1% -8.0% Chinese Yuan (CNYUSD) 2.7% -8.6% Euro (EURUSD) -7.0% -6.0% Canadian Dollar (CADUSD) 0.7% -6.6% Australian Dollar (AUDUSD) -5.7% -5.2% Swiss Franc (CHFUSD) -3.0% -1.1% 2022 YTD returns as of December 14, 2022. (Source: TradingView) However, the Japanese yen has been the hardest hit major currency, having fallen more than 25% since the start of 2021. At the yen’s lowest point this year in October, the currency broke through 24-year lows, which led to the Bank of Japan. speaker with 42.8 billion dollars to support the fall of the country’s currency. The Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar have been the most resilient major currencies against the US dollar since 2021, thanks in large part to the financial and political stability of these countries. Along with this, Canada has taken advantage of the surge in crude oil prices in 2022, exporting the majority of its crude oil across its southern border to America. Three reasons for the strength of the US dollar in 2022 Various factors have contributed to the strength of the US dollar in 2022. The rapid increase in the interest rate by the Federal Reserve and the tightening of their balance sheets have resulted in the US dollar becoming a rarer and more valuable yield-bearing asset. As interest rates have risen, yields on savings accounts and fixed-income securities like US Treasuries have risen, making them a more attractive alternative for investors. At the same time, fall stock price (particularly in the tech sector) has only further incentivized investors to pull out of riskier equity markets for the safety of the dollar. Finally, compared to many other global economies, the US economy has remained resilient with the least amount of risk on the horizon. Europe continues to face an ongoing energy crisis with the nearby Russian-Ukrainian conflict, while China’s zero-COVID policies have hampered the country’s manufacturing sector, as well as other industries. How will currencies evolve in 2023? While the US dollar has surged for much of 2022, its rally has started to falter in the final months of the year. In September 2022, the Dollar Index was up 20% on the year to a high of 114.8, but has since pulled back and returned more than half of its gains for this year so far. Investors around the world will be watching closely to see if the US Dollar’s rise will continue, or if this year-end reversal will continue and bring some relief to major currencies through 2023.

