Business
End LRT still down after ice buildup, damage to electrical system
Ottawa’s light rail trains have now been offline for more than 12 hours between Blair and uOttawa stations after freezing rain likely damaged the Confederation Line overhead power grid.
OC Transpot tweeted just before 5 a.m. Thursday the line was totally closed.
The agency said around 6:15 a.m. the western section of the line between Tunney’s Pasture and uOttawa stations had reopened, but as of 4:45 p.m. the remaining eastern section was still closed.
R1 replacement buscontinue to run between Rideau and Blair stations.
Hello Ottawa,
During the night we received freezing rain which made conditions difficult.
Here’s what you need to know for your daily commute: (1/5)
In a Thursday morning memo, Rene Amilcar, the city’s general manager of transit services, said two trains stopped around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night between Lees and Hurdman stations.
After just under an hour, 37 passengers were escorted to Hurdman to board a bus, Amilcar said.
Ice buildup on the electrical system is thought to have brought the trains to a standstill, she said. Video tweeted just after 11 p.m. showed bright flashes and sparks around the system near Hurdman.
Hey @OC_Transpo / @OttTransitRider / @ottawacity – You may want to check your trains when entering Hurdman Station. pic.twitter.com/2EgJIdjHOh
There was another power outage that lasted less than half an hour between Blair and Tremblay stations just after midnight Thursday.
Amilcar said that because freezing rain continued to fall and trains were not running, ice began to form on the electrical system east of Lees.
Aerial wire damage
In his first of two follow-up notes, Amilcar writes that the two trains between Lees and Hurdman remained stopped at 6:30 a.m., while a third train was still stopped at Tremblay.
Maintenance workers were removing ice from the electrical system and it was delaying the movement of those trains, she said.
On Thursday afternoon, Amilcar provided another update: As one of the trains near Lees was being returned to the OC Transpo maintenance facility, part of the overhead wire feeding the train was damaged.
This should be fixed, she wrote, and the entire system should be inspected before full service can resume.
Amilcar did not say how long it would take. She promised a further update on Thursday evening.
The sparks were ‘significant’
Rideau Transit Maintenance believes the “significant” sparks, or arcing, that occurred Wednesday night may also have damaged the overhead system, Amilcar said.
She added that the phenomenon is quite common.
“Flashes of light or sparks, known as ‘arcs’, occur frequently in inclement weather in Ottawa and on similar rail systems with overhead power,” Amilcar wrote.
“On O-Train Line 1, safety measures are in place to ensure that in the event of an arc flash, the train can continue to operate safely.”
A freezing rain warning was in place for Ottawa until 10 a.m. Thursday. Freezing rain was reported at the international airport beginning around 10 p.m. Wednesday, changing to freezing drizzle early Thursday morning.
Concerns about the LRT system’s winter performance date from before it opened, according to reports obtained by CBC at the time. A provincial inquiry last year found the line had been rushed into service.
More recently, there were two problems with the electrical system in the second half of December 2022: a mechanical failure on December 17 near Lees station and a broken wire near Cyrville station on December 30.
