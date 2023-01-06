IPOs are no longer a darling of the stock market, who is to blame?

The Indian stock market has remained volatile in 2022 amid various global events and central bank actions to rein in high inflation.

Due to this increased market volatility, the initial public offering (IPO) the market also remained sluggish. Overall public fundraising fell by 55% to Rs. 90,995 crore from Rs. 2,02,048 crore in 2021, all thanks to market volatility.

Volatility to blame

The highly publicized Life Insurance Company (LIC) of India IPO, which was also the largest Indian IPO ever, contributed the bulk of the total funds raised in 2022.

According to Pranav Haldea, Managing Director of PRIME Database Group, LIC raised up to Rs. 20,557 crore or 35% of the total amount raised in 2022. This was followed by Delhivery with Rs. 5,235 crore and Adani Wilmar with Rs. 3,600 crore. The average trade size was Rs. 1,485 crores.

According to Haldea, as many as 17 of the 40 IPOs, or almost half of them, took place in the last two months of the year alone, showing the volatile conditions that prevail for most of of the year, which are not conducive to IPO activity. .

Poor sign-up earnings

Response to the IPO was further dampened by subdued listing performance.

None of the IPOs have reached the 50% mark in terms of return. Of the 38 IPOs, which were listed until December 2022, 17 delivered returns above 10%.

DCX Systems achieved a stunning return of 49%, followed by Harsha Engineers and Hariom Pipe Industries (47% each).

No less than 23 of the 38 IPOs are trading above the issue price (closing price on December 30, 2022).

“The average listing gain (based on the closing price on the listing date) fell to 10% from 32.19% in 2021 and 43.82% in 2020,” says Haldea.

Absence of new-age companies

Unlike 2021 when seven new era tech companies like Paytm, Nykka, PB fintech debuted in the market and raised just over Rs 42,000 crore in the market, this time only one new era company (Delhivery) launched its IPO. in 2022 and raised Rs. 5,235 crores from the market.

Moderate public response

Of the 38 IPOs launched through the end of 2022, 12 received a mega response over 10 times (including two IPOs received it over 50 times), while seven IPOs were oversubscribed more than three times.

The remaining 19 IPOs were oversubscribed by 1 to 3 times.

The New High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) segment (Rs 2 lakh – Rs 10 lakh) saw an encouraging response with 11 IPOs receiving more than 10x response from this segment.

According to data from the main database, the average number of retail applications fell to just 5.92 lakh from 14.25 lakh in 2021 and 12.77 lakh in 2020.

The highest number of retail applications were received by LIC (32.76 lakh), followed by Harsha Engineers (23.86 lakh) and Adani Wilmar (18.96 lakh).

Strong pipeline for 2023

The pipeline remains strong.

As many as 54 companies offering to raise a whopping Rs. 84,000 crore currently hold approval from the Securities and Exchange Board Of India (Sebi).

Another 33 companies seeking to raise around Rs 57,000 crore are awaiting Sebi’s approval. Of these 87 companies, eight are new era technology companies, which are looking to raise around Rs 29,000 crore.

According to Haldea, the momentum seen in the last two months of 2022 is likely to continue, at least for smaller IPOs.

However, it may be some time before we see larger deals, especially given the lack of sustained interest from foreign portfolio investors. It remains to be seen how the IPO market fares in 2023.