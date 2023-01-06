SEC Action Proposals Fix What’s Not Really Broken





Comment this story Comment The holiday trading lull has bypassed stock market pros: just 10 days before Christmas, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a series of proposed new rules about them. Running to 1,656 pages, the draft left market participants with plenty to absorb. For wholesalers such as Virtu Financial Inc. and Citadel Securities, reading would not have brought much joy as a key theme emerged: minimizing their role in the equity trading value chain. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler made his motivation clear. Markets today are not as fair and competitive as possible for individual investors, he said. There is no level playing field between the different parts of the market: wholesalers, dark pools and enlightened exchanges. Wholesaling stocks is a relatively new niche, sitting between retail brokers and the market. It evolved from an earlier wave of rulemaking in the late 1990s and early 2000s that essentially gave birth to the sector. The implementation of Reg NMS in 2007 and Reg ATS before that led to the fragmentation of the market previously dominated by exchanges. Liquidity is now distributed across 16 national exchanges and over 40 alternative trading systems (or dark pools); navigating the maze requires expertise and tools that retail brokers don’t have. As a result, they now route over 90% of their order flow through wholesalers. One of the biggest, Charles Schwab Corp., explains the system as a form of strategic outsourcing that relies on the concept of comparative advantage. But Gensler thinks wholesalers hamper market transparency and are suspicious of the power they have accrued. The new rules he proposes threaten them in two ways. First, a reduction in minimum quote sizes attacks a key source of profit. Because they are not subject to the same minimum quote sizes as exchanges, wholesalers can take advantage of artificially wide bid-ask spreads. Smaller price increases would cause spreads to collapse, transferring value from wholesalers and other intermediaries to end investors. Maybe they shouldn’t complain: any business model born out of regulatory arbitrage risks being crushed when the arbitrage disappears. Yet if that’s not enough, Gensler is also proposing that wholesalers bid for retail order flow on a more transactional, order-by-order basis, rather than through the wholesale contracts they typically have with brokers. The SEC estimates this could unlock $1.5 billion in value for end investors. While wholesalers are free to bid, the two largest exchanges, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, are well placed to compete. Doug Cifu, CEO of Virtus, is not impressed. 30 years of competition and Gary, with no stock market experience, decrees we have a duopoly, he tweeted. I know better than 200 brokers who have been routing for over 20 years. Zero data. Gary is a politician playing regulator. The wholesalers and retail brokers they work for have long maintained that they offer better prices to retail investors. Besides their ability to offer tighter spreads, they bundle retail order flow, shielding it from the institutional activity that would likely trade against it on the exchange. According to Charles Schwab, the fact that the structure of the US stock market has allowed for such segmentation of retail order flow is the underlying driver of the value in which retail investors have been able to increasingly participate. The broker estimates that in 2021 its clients received $3.4. billions of price improvement on stock orders using wholesalers compared to what they could have achieved on an exchange (although in a possible third move to reverse them, the SEC argues that these figures may be overestimated and plans to revise the benchmark against which they are calibrated). Even the SEC concludes that the wholesalers are doing a good job. Tradable orders routed to wholesalers appear to have higher fill rates, lower effective spreads and lower E/Q ratios, a measure of trade quality according to his analysis. According to SEC data, 83% of stocks traded through wholesalers in the first quarter of 2022 saw some improvement in prices, compared to 9% on the stock market. The battle to remake the system will take time. The SEC will hold a comment period until the end of March; the pages are already filling up and the wholesalers themselves have yet to issue an official response. The SEC may lament them, but the wholesalers won’t go down without a fight. In the meantime, they provide valuable service to retail brokers and good prices to retail investors. Maybe the structure of the markets doesn’t need to be reformed after all. More from Bloomberg Opinion: The SEC wants to shake up the stock market. Is it necessary? : Editorial Genslers SEC Learns to Pick Its Battles: Editorial SEC view on competition would stifle innovation: Aaron Brown This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Marc Rubinstein is a former hedge fund manager. He is the author of the weekly financial newsletter Net Interest. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/secs-stock-proposals-fix-what-aint-really-broken/2023/01/05/021b80ae-8cbf-11ed-b86a-2e3a77336b8e_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos