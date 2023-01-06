FDA to review RSV preventative treatment developed for infant population





The new antibody will undergo accelerated review, according to the FDA, and already has marketing authorization in the European Union.

The FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for nirsevimab (Beyfortus; AstraZeneca), which is an antibody indicated to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in neonates and infants entering or during their first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season, as well as children younger than 24 months who are susceptible to severe RSV disease until their second RSV season. If approved, nirsevimab could be the first single-dose preventive medication for RSV lower respiratory tract disease for this patient population. Based on data from the MELODY trial, study results demonstrated that niresvimab can reduce lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs), such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia, caused by RSV. These data were published in New England Journal of Medicine in March 2022. This decision brings us closer to providing a premier preventive option for a large child population in the United States, said Iskra Reic, executive vice president, vaccines and immune therapies, AstraZeneca, in a press release. If approved, we believe nirsevimab can transform the medical community’s approach to preventing respiratory syncytial virus in infants and are committed to working with the FDA to support the completion of the review as soon as possible. as quickly as possible. RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization for babies under the age of one, although 75% of children are born without an underlying condition. The CDC reports that it’s incredibly contagious and can lead to serious illness. This year in the United States we have witnessed how frightening the impact of this respiratory disease is on our patients and how stressful it is on the healthcare system, underscoring the urgency of solving this problem, said William Muller, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Scientific Director, Clinical and Community Trials, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Childrens Hospital of Chicago, Illinois, USA, in the press release. Nirsevimab has been evaluated in a clinical development program that includes Phase IIb trials, the Phase III MELODY trial, and the Phase II/III MEDLEY trials, all of which examined drug use in infants entering their first and second seasons of RSV. Specifically, the phase IIb study measured the efficacy of nirsevimab against medically assisted LRTIs. Additionally, the Phase III MELODY study investigated the efficacy of nirsevimab against RSV-mediated LRTIs, and the subsequent MEDLEY trial evaluated its safety and tolerability in preterm infants and infants with certain types of heart and lung disease. The overall results determined that nirsevimab could protect the entire infant population with a single dose. Nirsevimab is a single-dose, long-acting antibody designed to provide direct protection to neonates and infants against RSV and LRTIs. The FDA will decide whether nirsevimab is approved in the second half of 2023, and if approved, it will be commercially available in the United States for the 2023/2024 RSV season. A significant disease burden from RSV affects infants, families and healthcare providers each year. Effective interventions to prevent RSV are a critical need, Muller said. Reference AstraZeneca. Nirsevimab US regulatory submission accepted for prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease in infants and children up to 24 months of age. Press release. January 5, 2023. Accessed January 5, 2023. https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2023/nirsevimab-us-regulatory-submission-accepted-for-the-prevention-of-rsv- lower-respiratory-disease-in-infants-and-children.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/fda-to-review-a-preventative-rsv-treatment-developed-for-infant-population The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos