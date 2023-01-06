Ford sales fell in 2022, but electric vehicle deliveries jumped





Ford Motor announced Thursday that its new vehicle sales fell 2% in 2022, as computer chip shortages and other supply disruptions slowed its production of trucks and sport utility vehicles. The automaker said it sold 1.85 million cars and light trucks in the United States last year, as well as 13,539 heavy trucks. Ford’s sales decline was in line with most other automakers. Overall, the industry sold about 13.8 million new vehicles in 2022, about a million fewer than in 2021, according to Edmunds, a market research firm. On Wednesday, Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Stellantis announced significant sales declines in 2022. General Motors was an exception: its new vehicle sales rose 2.5% to 2.3 million vehicles. Over the past two years, automakers around the world have been hampered by a shortage of semiconductors, the tiny brains used in electronic devices that control the engine, transmission, display screen and other major components of a vehicle. The chip shortage eased somewhat in 2022, but further supply issues were caused by the Covid-19 outbreaks which occasionally halted production of key parts in China and Southeast Asia.

Supply issues limited the number of pickup trucks Ford was able to produce, and sales of its F-series trucks fell 10%, to 653,957 vehicles, although the F-series remained the largest vehicle line. sold in the US market. A bright spot for Ford was the introduction last spring of an electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning. The company said it sold 15,617 Lightnings in 2022, fewer than expected as it ramped up battery production for the vehicle. Ford also said it sold 6,500 electric delivery vans. Sales of an electric SUV, the Mustang Mach E, rose 45% to 39,458 vehicles. The company is counting on an increase in electric vehicle sales to drive growth this year. The automaker is building two battery plants in Kentucky and a third battery plant and a new electric truck plant in Tennessee.

