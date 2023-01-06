Business
Clean Energy Tax Credit Transferability: Heroes of the Inflation Reduction Act?
Eric Rubinstein is Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Leyline Renewable Capital.
The Cut Inflation Act has been hailed as a game-changer by clean energy advocates across the country, and rightly so. It includes a host of funding in the form of investment and production tax credits for renewable energy, grants for manufacturing facilities, loans for new businesses and much more.
There is also a key clean energy measure that has been included in the IRA and is less talked about: the portability of the clean energy tax credit. It’s a more confusing topic than the other metrics, but it could have a more significant impact by reshaping construction and permanent capital formation for much of the renewable energy market.
The United States has had federal renewable energy investment tax credits since Congress enacted the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Nearly 20 years and approximately 100 gigawatts of solar power later, states States have established an industry with a workforce of over 250,000 and the foundation for greater impact. This growth has occurred year after year despite the fact that monetizing tax credits is one of the most cumbersome financial constructs to find, close, maintain and exit.
Renewable energy projects are like any other infrastructure project. A developer will spend upfront funds to cover the costs of land or building leases, engineering, permits, and grid interconnection. The developer will then find a combination of debt and equity to finance the construction and long-term ownership of the project. They can then earn fairly fixed returns based on the underlying contracts they have entered into
Since federal investment tax credits were historically non-transferable, there is an added wrinkle for renewable energy developers in the form of tax fairness. Essentially, developers must find financial investors with the tax appetite (i.e. US taxable profits) to offset the investment tax credit. The developer must then involve this investor as an equity participant in the project. For many projects, this tax equity replaced traditional equity, so there are a significant number of projects currently underway that have no equity at risk, only equity that primarily derives its return from the value of tax credits.
This can be a large stack of capital, but there are several challenges with this approach. For smaller developers, they may not have the relationships in place to find tax-fair investors. In addition, there are several hidden costs: tax fairness requires complex ongoing accounting, adds significant transaction costs and time to the project, and may require a takeover with debt after several years of operation, exposing the project to risk. interest rates, more expenses, and even more time spent on financial engineering. All that time usually takes developers, especially small developers, away from their core business of real development.
Now that portability exists for federal tax credits, financiers can unlock the tax fairness portion of the capital stack to further fuel early-stage project development. Here’s how it can make a difference:
Cash for development or construction:Financiers can now provide loans against the future monetization of tax credits, which can raise capital at the project level without the need for an equity participant in a conventional construction loan. Developers can wait to monetize the tax credit after the project is commissioned.
Tax Fairness Uncertainty Avoided: Structured Tax Equity Financing can interfere with and delay construction financing and getting a project to the notice stage to proceed. With Transferable Tax Equity, a financier can raise capital faster by unlocking another part of the capital stack, often allowing projects to avoid late penalties on their major contracts.
No tax investor at project level bua: Promoters can avoid the difficult process of tax investor buyouts down the road. Financiers can pool tax equity and find investors willing to take on entire portfolios at once.
Better economies of scale: Portability unlocks more velocity, economies of scale, and new fundraising opportunities for developers. The IRA will likely unlock the next generation of independent power producers, as will the 1603 cash grant from the US Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 helped small developers become massive long-term project owners just a decade ago.
Overall, there is no doubt that the IRA Clean Energy Tax Credits budget will unleash an incredible and much needed impact on the utility grid. Now that the tax incentives are transferable, we hope there will be even more volume, higher development speed and lower transaction costs for each project. Short of paying out incentives in the form of a direct check to project owners, this relatively simple structural change in law can still have a big impact.
