Hospital margins improve slightly in November as spending falls





Diving Brief: Hospitals reported slightly better operating margins in November compared to the previous month as spending fell and outpatient revenue increased, according to latest Kaufman Hall analysis.

The positive monthly results are tempered, however, by weak earnings performance for most of 2022 as hospitals absorbed high labor and other costs that outpaced revenues. While the median operating margin increased 12% in November compared to October, it still fell 5% year-over-year and decreased 44% year-to-date compared to October. to 2021, based on data from more than 900 hospitals.

November’s data, while slightly improved from October, consolidates what has been a difficult year for hospitals amid labor shortages, supply chain issues and rising unemployment rates. interest, Erik Swanson, senior vice president of data and analytics at Kaufman Hall, said in a statement. . Overview of the dive: Inflation and staffing shortages, particularly in nursing, have resulted in historically high spending on hospitals and health systems in 2022. The lingering labor crisis has also forced facilities to operate below full capacity, which put pressure on volumes and revenues, Kaufman Hall found in a previous survey. Labor shortages have led to installations difficulty getting patients outresulting in longer lengths of stay which increased expenses but did not translate into additional income. In November, however, the situation improved, Kaufman Hall found, with slower volumes and shorter patient stays contributing to a 1% decline in total spending, which in turn supported margins. Spending on labor alone fell 2% in November, possibly due to a move away from expensive contract labor, the consultancy said. Net operating revenue edged up 1% in November, compared to the prior month and prior year periods, driven by a 10% year-over-year increase in outpatient services revenue. With stable inpatient revenues, Kaufman Hall recommended that hospitals expand their ambulatory care capabilities to meet current industry challenges. Healthcare system leaders are indeed bracing for more turbulence in the coming year, with 85% of respondents in a Deloitte poll predicting staffing issues will affect their 2023 strategy and 76% expecting that inflation remains an important factor affecting the operating environment. Kaufman Halls year-to-date operating margin index, reflecting the adjusted national median for hospital allocations from businesses, physicians and other entities, was negative 0.2% through November, slightly improving from the negative 0.3% recorded in October, the company said.

