Panera Bread launches a range of Toasted Baguette sandwiches





The Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt is one of three new Toasted Baguette sandwiches on Panera’s menu./Photo courtesy of Panera Bread. The classic baguette sandwich can be found all over Europe, but it’s not as common in the United States. Panera Bread said on Friday it hoped to start filling that void with the launch of a new line of toasted baguette sandwiches on January 12. MyPanera members, however, will get early access from Friday through January 11. Sandwiches, of course, are the No. 1 menu seller for bakery-café chains, and Panera said it had a big hit last year with the introduction of the chicken sandwich. This followed a range of other hearty and hearty menu offerings, including flatbread pizzas in 2020 and hot cereal bowls in 2019. For 2023, three new toasted baguette options, which use all of the brand’s French baguettes and start at $9.99: Green Goddess Caprese Melt includes peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil, arugula, Green Goddess dressing, garlic aioli, salt and pepper.

The Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt uses pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, a fontina/mozzarella mix and a sauce from the market.

The Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt layers smoked chicken, American cheese, red onions and Buffalo sauce. Following the extremely successful launch of Chefs Chicken Sandwich last year, the launch of Toasted Baguettes is the next phase of our sandwich strategy, said Eduardo Luz, Head of Brand and Concept at Paneras. Our toasted baguettes are inspired by the finest coffees in Europe, with fresh, clean ingredients that define Paneras cuisine with an emphasis on abundance and value for our customers. Most American sandwich chains rely on a softer sub roll. The bread that comes closest to the crispy baguette can be found in many independent restaurants or smaller chains, such as Le Pain Quotidien, Pret or Au Bon Pain. At Panera, customers have long requested the baguette as an accompaniment to soups, salads and main courses, added Claes Petersson, Paneras head chef and director of food innovation, in a statement. So what better way to come up with an irresistible new innovation than to use it for a sandwich filled with bold, fresh flavor? said Peterson. Toasting our baguette sandwiches results in the perfect blend of crispy crust with a soft center that makes it easy to grab the perfect bite, and we were thrilled to offer our guests three delicious flavors to savor. To promote hot sandwiches, Panera is celebrating the launch by giving away free sandwiches in some of the coldest cities as a reward for members. Between January 17 and 22, customers in New York, Boston, Denver, Washington, DC or Chicago can get a free toasted baguette if temperatures drop below 32 degrees F. A promo code will be posted on signage. local digital displays or in the case of Chicago, in real snow (see on social networks). Members help make our journalism possible. Become a Restaurant Business member today and unlock exclusive benefits, including unlimited access to all our content. Register here.

