Business
Blocked by the southwest and stuck with unexpected costs
Olivia Laskowski was in Nashville expecting to fly home to New York on December 27 when she received a text message from Southwest Airlines the day before her flight was canceled. Four days and more than $600 later, Ms. Laskowski and her Siamese cat, Pretzel, were finally back in Brooklyn.
Southwest’s text message contained a link where she could view her other travel options. But when Ms Laskowski, 25, attempted to book with Southwest, the next available flight was not until January 11. She ended up buying a new plane ticket for $478 (including $125 for Pretzel and $80 for bags) through JetBlue which brought her home. on December 30. Southwest told Ms. Laskowski she would be reimbursed for her original ticket, and she also plans to submit her JetBlue receipt for reimbursement. So far, Southwest has offered him 25,000 points for his troubles.
Sometimes you have extra expenses in life and you kind of brush them off and they are what they are, said Ms Laskowski, who works as a marketing manager for Partners Coffee. But that’s the kind of money I would really like to get back because as a youngster living in probably the most expensive city in the country, $600 makes a big difference to me.
Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights in December as bad weather scrambled vacation travel plans for thousands of travelers. But while other major airlines recovered quickly, Southwest’s inadequate computer systems locked out many of its customers for days. Others rented cars to make their journeys. Travelers have also incurred debt for having to pay for unplanned meals, hotel rooms and tickets on other airlines. As the chaos in the South West has eased, many travelers are still dealing with the financial repercussions of having to make other plans to get home.
Southwest is offering customers refunds and reimbursements on flights Dec. 24 through Jan. 2 that were canceled or delayed more than three hours in addition to the 25,000 points for each ticket, wrote Chris Perry, a spokesperson for the company, in an email to New York. Time. Points are worth approximately $300 in flight credits.
Airlines are required to reimburse customers whose flights have been canceled or significantly changed, depending on the United States Department of Transportation website. The site, in detailing the main obligations of airlines towards travellers, indicates Southwest is required to offer vouchers when a cancellation causes customers to wait three or more hours for a new flight, free hotel rooms for those affected by a one-night cancellation, and free transportation to and from hotel.
But for Dan Hughes, 53, who was returning home to Oregon after spending his 26th wedding anniversary in Nashville on Dec. 21, a refund may not be possible because his travel plans were outside of refund dates.
You blocked me in Denver on the 21st, Mr. Hughes said. At this point, you say, No, you are alone until the 24th.
Mr Hughes and his wife, who own a small pizza franchise, were to fly from Nashville to Denver and then connect to Portland. But their flight from Nashville was stuck on the Denver tarmac for nearly two hours, Mr Hughes said, and then he received a notification that their return flight had been cancelled. He booked a flight and then another on Southwest which were delayed and then canceled.
Finally, Mr. Hughes booked a trip on United Airlines to Las Vegas, which would then connect to Seattle. But he and his wife got stuck in Las Vegas. The couple eventually flew on a southwestern flight to Sacramento and then returned home to Oregon. They spent around $1,700 on the ordeal, and they still haven’t picked up their luggage with Mr. Hughess’ breathing machine for his sleep apnea. (Southwest contacted Mr. Hughes on Jan. 5 and told him his luggage had been found in Nashville.)
Plus, Mr Hughes said, he and his wife incurred expenses at their restaurant because they had to pay employees to do their jobs when they couldn’t be there.
I only do what my business does, so it turned out to be more difficult financially than expected, not to mention the extra expense, he said.
Suzanne Durham, 56, had to use her bonus to pay for the extra costs of her travel disruptions. When her flight from Boston to Nashville on Dec. 26 was canceled, she booked a new southwest flight for the following Thursday and was able to move it to Tuesday. Still, she said, she feared it would be canceled (which it eventually was) and purchased an American Airlines flight using nearly $1,000 in purchased points.
She ended up spending about $1,100 to $1,200 and was reimbursed $183 for her return trip on Southwest. She also received the 25,000 points offered by Southwest.
I’m going to put my gym membership on hold for a few months, said Ms Durham, who does promotion and marketing for a record company. I don’t like having debts.
JR Jones, 29, was planning to travel Southwest from Sacramento to Seattle with his fiancée to see his family on Dec. 22, but their flight was delayed and then canceled. Southwest rescheduled their flight for Christmas Day, so the couple ended up renting a car for the 13-hour drive to Seattle. They hoped to fly back to avoid the long journey a second time.
Then their Dec. 28 flight home was also canceled and they had to rent another car to get back to Sacramento. The cost of the extra trip came to about $1,000. For the canceled flights, the couple have so far only received flight credits from Southwest, in addition to 25,000 points. While the family of Mr Jones’ fiances were able to loan the couple around $500, they are hoping for a refund to repay them.
The rest is just going to come from our wedding fund, and hopefully we can get it back before the actual wedding, said Mr Jones, who works for an environmental engineering firm. If not, well end up putting a few extra things on credit cards or something until we can recoup those costs.
Michael Baxter, 47, was planning to take a trip with his family to San Diego for Christmas. Her 15-year-old daughter wanted to visit Legoland with her best friend, and the trip was her gift. But when Mr. Baxters’ flight from Tulsa, Oklahoma was moved from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29, he opted to borrow his Subaru sisters and drive so his family could take the vacation as planned.
While Southwest offered to let him and his family keep the second leg of their flight, they couldn’t give up their car. They were reimbursed the full cost of their flight. Still, the family spent over $500 on gas and had to book a hotel room on the way back, which cost around $400. The family lost $430 missing the first night at a resort because of the long drive, as well as $130 on a rental car that was no longer needed.
Mr Baxter and his wife are medical professionals and said the costs would not have a big impact on their finances, but the ordeal had taken its toll.
It still hurts, Mr. Baxter said. My wife and I practically lost two days of vacation.
Mr Baxters’ wife emailed Southwest explaining their situation and was told they would not be reimbursed for the additional costs. But now that the couple have calculated the total cost of the inconvenience, they plan to contact Southwest again.
