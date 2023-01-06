Blocked by the southwest and stuck with unexpected costs

Olivia Laskowski was in Nashville expecting to fly home to New York on December 27 when she received a text message from Southwest Airlines the day before her flight was canceled. Four days and more than $600 later, Ms. Laskowski and her Siamese cat, Pretzel, were finally back in Brooklyn.

Southwest’s text message contained a link where she could view her other travel options. But when Ms Laskowski, 25, attempted to book with Southwest, the next available flight was not until January 11. She ended up buying a new plane ticket for $478 (including $125 for Pretzel and $80 for bags) through JetBlue which brought her home. on December 30. Southwest told Ms. Laskowski she would be reimbursed for her original ticket, and she also plans to submit her JetBlue receipt for reimbursement. So far, Southwest has offered him 25,000 points for his troubles.

Sometimes you have extra expenses in life and you kind of brush them off and they are what they are, said Ms Laskowski, who works as a marketing manager for Partners Coffee. But that’s the kind of money I would really like to get back because as a youngster living in probably the most expensive city in the country, $600 makes a big difference to me.