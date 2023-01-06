DoorDash launches parcel collection service







This audio is generated automatically. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving Brief: DoorDash launched a package pickup service amid the busy post-holiday returns season, the company announced on Wednesday.

With this service, customers can have a DoorDash “Dasher” pick up prepaid packages from their home and drop them off at a UPS, FedEx, or US Postal Service location. Up to five bundles can be redeemed per order for a flat fee of $5, or $3 for members of the DashPass subscription service.

“With Package Pickup, we’re leveraging our existing logistics infrastructure to address a new use case for consumers and simplify the package return process,” DoorDash said in its announcement. Overview of the dive: DoorDash picked the right time to roll out its package pickup service as return activity jumped on the wave of gifts being exchanged over the holidays. According to a report by Appriss Retail and the National Federation of Commerce. This is a higher percentage than the overall rate of 16.5% of goods returned in 2022. “For those looking to avoid the headache of post-holiday returns while encountering retailers shortening return windows, now has never been a better time to try the service,” DoorDash said. DoorDash highlighted the convenience of its new service offerings for e-commerce shoppers in its announcement. Customers attach a prepaid shipping label or send a QR code to the Dasher picking up their package. The Dasher will send a confirmation photo to the customer once the deposit is complete. A returns pick-up service has already been offered in the fast delivery area. Uber launched a limited-time returns service in 2015 in Manhattan, New York. The offer, available via the UberRUSH service now closedapplied to prepaid online purchases at $4 per pickup. DoorDash’s foray into reverse logistics comes as the company and its competitors expand their offerings beyond restaurant deliveries. Company’s convenience store and grocery business grew 80% year-over-year in its last reported trimester.

