Auditor John Matthesen asks:

Who are “the markets”? We frequently hear on the radio (or on podcasts) things like “markets are watching” or “markets are happy with…” or “markets don’t like…” I understand there are things like ASE or NASDAQ, but there are also people. It may be too obvious, but “markets” don’t have feelings or opinions. Who are these people we call “markets”? Is there a designated group like the S&P 500? Or is that just what suits the story right now?

The term markets has generally become shorthand for the major indexes: the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500the Nasdaq composite.

Experts typically refer to these indexes because they’re able to capture general market sentiment or because of a long-standing tradition, explained Mark S. Shore, clinical professor of finance at DePaul University.

The S&P 500, for example, captures about 80% of US market capitalization, he said. And the Nasdaq composite index captures more than 3,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Shore thinks part of the reason pundits typically refer to the Dow Jones Industrial Average is its longevity, its second-oldest market index in the nation and it first appeared a while ago. more than a century.

Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio once told us: When people ask what did the market do today? I find they usually refer to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and won’t accept any substitutes.

However, as auditor John Matthesen has pointed out, people personify markets, imbuing them with human characteristics by suggesting that they can react positively or negatively to news. Who are these people and why are we doing this?

Well, experts say these indexes represent investors.

The price of any security is the aggregate opinion of all investors, said Anna Scherbina, associate professor of finance at Brandeis University.

Kevin Yost, an associate professor of finance at Auburn University, said that when you hear the phrase markets, you might think of it as an umbrella term for everyone buying and selling.

Since the markets aggregate feedback from all participants, if there is a positive jobs report, it becomes easier to simply say that the markets are happy with the report rather than investors in the markets are happy, noted Honghui Chen, professor of finance at the University of Central Florida.

But Scherbina said there were caveats, with some investors’ views not being represented in an index or a company’s stock price.

For example, she said that if a company changed CEOs, some people might see it as good news, prompting them to buy a stock and drive the price up.

If others think it’s bad news, they can sell the stock, driving the price down a bit, which could end up canceling trades. But more pessimistic investors who are interested in shorting a stock could end up sitting on the sidelines as volatility can make short selling costly, according to a post co-authored by Scherbina.

So while the market index reflects how investors think, it doesn’t necessarily capture all the information at all times, Scherbina said.

And what adds a layer of complication to this question is that algorithms are increasingly responsible for market transactions. CNN reported in 2018 that computers represent 50%60% of market tradeand even up to 90% during periods when the market is volatile.

There’s a lot of effort put into natural language processing so that computers can read the news and understand if it’s good news or bad news and trade on the news very quickly faster than a human can. could do, Scherbina said.

Human views are programmed into these algorithms, Scherbina said, so there is always a human element when it comes to transactions made by machines.