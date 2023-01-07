Business
Stocks end first week of 2023 higher after jobs report sparks big rally
US stocks staged their first notable rally of 2023 to end the week higher on Friday after December employment data showed that wage growth slowed last month. Investors took the release as a sign that Federal Reserve officials might ease their rate hike campaign.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) jumped 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) added 700 points, or 2.1%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) jumped 2.6%. All three major averages were poised to end the week with losses ahead of Friday’s big gains.
The 2022 Department of Labor Final Jobs Report show the US economy added 223,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. Economists expected readings of 200,000 and 3.7%, respectively.
Employment has slowed in recent months, but hiring remains strong despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to ease a tight labor market that has put upward pressure on wages and contributed to persistent inflation.
“With more than 1.8 unfilled jobs for every jobless worker, investors should expect higher rates for longer after today’s release,” said Ron Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard, in a note. “As long as the labor market remains this tight, the Fed cannot be assured that inflation will return to its 2% target.”
Meanwhile, the ISM non-manufacturing PMI fell below the 50 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago. The U.S. services activity gauge fell to 49.6 last month from 56.5 in November. Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected a drawdown of 55.0.
Besieged Tesla (TSLA) cut a loss of up to 7% earlier in the session after the electric carmaker price drop in China following a decline in deliveries in December. The shares closed up 2.5%.
The Model 3’s starting price has been reduced to 229,000 yuan, or about $33,000, while Model Y prices have been lowered to 259,900 yuan, or $37,886, according to Tesla’s website.
Elsewhere in the markets, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) shares jumped 16.8% after The Wall Street Journal reported former chief executive Vince McMahon will return to explore a sale of the business. McMahon retired in July 2022 following a misconduct investigation.
Bed bath and beyond (BBBY) slipped another 22.5% on Friday after revealing in a yesterday’s statement that the company was explore bankruptcy because there is no money. On Thursday, shares fell 30% after the announcement.
Cosco (COST) the stock gained 7.3%, coming off a six-month low after the bulk retailer reported upbeat December sales data. Last month, revenue hit $23.8 billion, up 7% year-over-year, while total same-store sales rose 5.5%, beating analysts’ expectations by 5%. Costco was Yahoo Finance Company of the Year.
Finally, Biogene (BIB) shares closed up 2.8% after the FDA got fast-track approval to the biotechnology company and its partner, the Japanese company Eisai, for their new drug against Alzheimer’s disease. Trading was briefly halted for pending news.
In commodity markets, oil prices rebounded on Friday morning after a dismal start to the year that saw crude futures plunge as much as 10% this week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the US benchmark, closed at $73.69.
Outside of the main monthly jobs report, a slew of other labor market updates this week suggest that hiring remains strong and job vacancies are still high. For investors, the numbers suggest that labor conditions remain tight enough that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, pushing stocks lower.
In the previous trading session, the three major averages fell more than 1% after the ADP National Employment a report showed that the private wage bill increased 235,000 jobs in December, while unemployment insurance claims fell to the lowest since September.
“Last year it was the Fed against the markets they needed valuations down, they wanted stocks down, they wanted bonds down, they wanted house prices down, they wanted them down. ‘got,” said David Waddell, CEO of the eponymous company. Waddell and Associates told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday. “This year it’s going to be the Fed versus the employers, and what the Fed said to the employers is, ‘We’re not going to stop until you lay off two million people. “”
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
