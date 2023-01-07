Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday January 6
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Down the first week
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, January 5, 2023.
Source: NYSE
Wall Street is eyeing more data on Friday that suggests a still-warm labor market and, potentially, more action from the Federal Reserve to bring inflation down. Stocks sold off on Thursday after a better-than-expected private sector jobs report as the Dow fell 300 points. All three major indices are on their way to a losing week to start the new year.
2. New jobs data
A “Now hiring” sign is displayed on the window of an IN-N-OUT fast food restaurant in Encinitas, California, May 9, 2022.
Mike Blake | Reuters
The Labor Department’s December jobs report came to 223,000 jobs added. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected growth of 200,000 non-farm payrolls and a steady unemployment rate of 3.7%. Private payrolls were better than expected on Thursday, rising by 235,000 jobs, according to an ADP report. Wall Street expected 153,000 private employees.
3. Still no speaker
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacts as a 7th ballot for a new president begins to falter on the third day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., on January 5, 2023.
Jonathan Ernest | Reuters
The House adjourned for a third night on Thursday without a speaker, after GOP leader Kevin McCarthy lost in an 11th vote. It is the longest period without a House leader in generations. The House now faces a 12th vote when it convenes at noon on Friday, as McCarthy struggles to appease far-right Republicans who have refused to back his presidency. Some Republicans on Thursday offered new names as alternatives to McCarthy, including Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma and former President Donald Trump.
4. Auto Sales Course Correction
All-new Dodge Charger cars are displayed at the Hilltop Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram sales lot on August 17, 2022 in Richmond, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
car manufacturers are Expecting a rebound in 2023 after 2022 turned out to be the worst year for new vehicle sales in the United States since 2011, when the industry was recovering from the Great Recession. Research firms estimate last year’s sales were around 8-9% lower than 2021’s as parts shortages undermined inventory and rising prices weighed on consumers’ wallets. But those same research firms, and the automakers themselves, predict higher sales this year as inventories improve and prices begin to moderate.
5. Pickleball Boom
Pickleball courts
Ben Hasty | Medianews Group | Reading Eagle via Getty Images
Yes, everyone you know really plays pickleball now. The sport surged in popularity last year, with more than 36.5 million people picking up a pickleball racquet between August 2021 and August 2022, according to a new report shared exclusively with CNBC’s Jessica Golden. Earlier data pegged the 2021 turnout at 5 million players. Pickleball over the past few months has won big investments and high profile sponsorships, and seemingly the heart of America.
CNBC’s Sarah Min, Patti Domm, Jeff Cox, Christina Wilkie, Chelsey Cox, Michael Wayland and Jessica Golden contributed to this report.
