The stock market started 2023 with major indexes hitting resistance at key levels, but rebounded on Friday as the December jobs report showed slowing wage growth. Tesla stock plunged on weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter deliveries and steep price declines in China, as well as Japan and Australia. The Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD (I WILL) was also below estimates, but still hit a record high, with Li-Auto (LI) and Nio (NIO).







General Electric (GE) broke as its long-awaited spin-off from GE Healthcare (GEHC) took place. Tech companies and more showed off their latest or upcoming products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

Analyst concerns over Microsoft’s cloud computing have hit the software giant. Salesforce.com (RCMP) will cut 10% of its workforce, while Amazon.com nearly doubled its layoff plan to more than 18,000 jobs.

Economic data suggests a recession

The United States added 223,000 jobs in December, more than expected, while the unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low. But the workweek has shortened for a second straight month, so total hours worked have actually contracted. Meanwhile, wage growth slowed to 4.6%, well below views. Meanwhile, the ISM manufacturing index once again fell below the break-even point. The ISM services index shocked with a 6.9 point plunge in December to 49.6 as new orders fell.

Shaky stock market

Although the stock market started 2023 with indices hitting resistance, weak wage growth in the jobs report and a surprisingly weak ISM services index fueled stocks on Friday. The Dow Jones broke through key levels. You’re here (TSLA), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) have been notable losers from growth stocks, as well as health insurers such as UnitedHealth (A H). But mining, industrials and real estate stocks look solid. Crude oil prices fell sharply, while natural gas plunged to its lowest level in a year. The 10-year Treasury yield fell.

Tesla Cuts Aftermarket Prices Miss

Tesla delivered 405,278 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 31% from a year earlier and 18% above its previous record of 343,830 in the third quarter. But that hasn’t lived up to the downgraded views, even with price cuts and big year-end discounts in its major markets to boost sales. Production again significantly exceeded deliveries, even though Shanghai suspended production in the last week of 2022. A few days later, Tesla cut prices in China, Japan and Australia. Tesla stock, already in freefall, plunged to new lows in the bear market.

Sales of electric vehicle manufacturers in China rise

EV and battery giant BYD (I WILL) and start-ups Li-Auto (LI) and Nio (NIO) all posted record sales in December, although BYD and Nio both faced significant Covid impacts. XPeng shipments also rebounded. The four Chinese electric vehicle stocks jumped on deliveries but then gave up substantial gains on Friday after Tesla’s price cuts.

BYD has officially unveiled its super premium brand Yangwang, which means “look up”. It showed a rugged off-road SUV with crabbing capability, as well as a sports car. Pricing and launch dates are unknown.

Salesforce and Amazon plan major job cuts

Salesforce.com (RCMP) will cut 10% of its workforce, or 8,000 positions for the cloud software pioneer. Amazon.co.uk (AMZN) said its pending layoffs would exceed 18,000. In November, the e-commerce and cloud computing giant announced it was beginning to cut 10,000 positions. These are in addition to significant global tech layoffs in recent months. With a UBS downgrade of Microsoft (MSFT) on weakening trends, job cuts bode ill for the tech outlook.

US auto sales plummet in 2022

U.S. auto sales came in at 13.9 million for 2022, capped by a slightly stronger-than-expected December. Full-year sales fell 8% from 2021 and 20% from the 2016 peak as the chip fueled by the Covid pandemic and related supply disruptions persisted into the new year . General Motors (GM) recovered the crown of American sales of Toyota engine (MT). Ford engine (F) was the #2EV manufacturer by sales in 2022, well behind You’re here (TSLA). Fourth-quarter sales were up 41% for GM and 13% for Toyota year-over-year, suggesting supply issues continue to improve. Analysts expect a stronger 2023 for new vehicle sales in the United States. But concerns about US and global demand continue to grow, with used car prices already falling sharply in recent months. Shares of GM and Ford rallied after their sales reports.

Defensive food stocks go on the attack

Conagra Brands (GAC) and Weston Lamb (L.W.) easily beat fiscal second-quarter earnings estimates as price increases offset input cost inflation. But supply chain issues and inflation-weary buyers will continue to weigh on volumes, Lamb Weston warned. Conagra saw a 27% jump in EPS as revenue grew 8.3%. Lamb Weston more than doubled EPS as sales jumped nearly 27%. Pair of packaged foods Simply good food (SMPL) posted a 2% decline in earnings, but beat estimates. CAG stock jumped and LW stock surged, both hitting new highs. But SMPL stock fell.

GE jumps on healthcare spin-off

General Electric (GE) has completed the spin-off of its healthcare unit, an important step as it appears to be emerging as a higher-growth, aviation-focused company. The next step is the early 2024 spin-off of GE’s electricity and renewable energy businesses, as a separate publicly traded company called GE Vernova, in early 2024. This will pave the way for a pure-play GE Aerospace company. . GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) jumped 8% in its trading debut. GE stock hit its highest level since April. The breakup of GE was announced in 2021, after the industrial giant saw its profits and cash flow plummet.

Former FTX CEO Pleads Not Guilty; Silvergate Dives

Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to eight criminal charges related to the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX. SBF could face up to 115 years in prison if convicted on all counts. His trial date is set for October 2. Silvergate Capital (AND) reported a loss of $718 million in its preliminary fourth-quarter results Wednesday night. The cryptocurrency banker had to cover $8.1 billion in customer withdrawals as its digital asset deposits fell 68% in the quarter. SI stock fell 42% on Thursday following the news.

Mixed T-Mobile subscribers

T-Mobile United States (TMUS) pre-announced mixed operating results for the fourth quarter. The wireless company said it added 927,000 postpaid phone subscribers, as estimated. Prepaid subscribers grew by 25,000, well below estimates of 80,000. T-Mobile added 524,000 home broadband subscribers, most using its 5G network. This missed estimates of 555,000. Verizon Communications (VZ) CEO Hans Vestberg said wireless giant Dow expects positive postpaid phone additions for consumers in the fourth quarter, rebounding from a loss of 189,000 in the September quarter. He said capital spending in 2024 would drop 23% to about $17 billion, with Verizon’s 5G network largely built by then.

News in brief

Apple (AAPL) iPhone maker Foxconn said December revenue rose 14% from November, down 12% from a year earlier. Foxconn said operations were now almost “normal” at a massive iPhone factory in China.

Novocure (NVCR) blew up on Thursday after reporting that adding its tumor-treating medical device to standard drugs has improved overall survival for patients with advanced lung cancer. Partner China Zai Laboratory (ZLAB) also soared.

Walgreens Boot Alliance (WBA) posted a 31% EPS decline with sales down 1.5%, both in a slump. But pharmaceutical giant Dow Jones fell.

Lindsay (LNN) earnings jumped 432% from a year earlier, crushing first-quarter views. But the maker of irrigation systems lagged slightly with a 6% revenue gain. Stocks initially rose on earnings, but pared daily gains and fell for the week.

Bed bath and beyond (BBBY) plunged on Thursday as the struggling home goods retailer and former “meme stock” issued a “continuity” warning. Shares extended losses after the Wall Street Journal reported that BBBY planned to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.

World wrestling entertainment (WWE) jumped as former CEO Vince McMahon, who resigned last year over a sexual harassment scandal, plans to return and sell the entertainment company, The Wall Street Journal announced Thursday evening.

Aehr test systems (ah) earnings jumped 220% from a year earlier. Fiscal second-quarter revenue rose 54% to $14.8 million for the chip testing company exposed to the electric vehicle market. AEHR stock jumped on Friday but after tumbling for several weeks.

