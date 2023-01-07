Stock market live: Stocks jump on Goldilocks December jobs report





Updated 4:15 PM EST Stocks ended firmly higher on Friday as the dollar eased against its global peers and Treasury yields fell sharply as investors reacted to a better-than-expected jobs report that could provide some relief. some short-term inflation concerns after the Fed’s hawkish minutes earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 700 points, or 2.13%, at 33,630, while the S&P 500 gained 2.28%. The tech-focused Nasdaq gained 280 points. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 each ended the week up 1.5%, while the Nasdaq gained 1%. The U.S. economy added 223,000 new jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, but wage growth slowed significantly from November, suggesting gains may not trickle down to inflationary pressures as quickly. . The BLS noted that hourly wages rose 0.3%, about half of last month’s gain, and came in light of Street’s forecast of a 0.4% gain. On a yearly basis, wages rose 4.6% from 5.1% in December, the BLS said. JOLT data for the month of November had indicated around 10.45 million open positions, a level which analysts said could be used to pay for gains over the coming months, and the national jobs report d ADP showed a stronger than expected gain of 235,000 last month. “While easing wage pressures may initially be cheered by markets, workers are still not keeping up with inflation, putting pressure on consumption trends,” said John Lynch, CIO for Comerica Wealth Management in Charlotte, North Carolina. “This report is expected to add to investor confusion and heighten market volatility in the coming weeks. It also complicates the Fed’s battle against inflation, although the minutes of the December monetary policy meeting reiterate determination of the committee,” he added. “A 50 basis point move is back on the table for the next FOMC meeting in a few weeks.” Stocks were further boosted by data showing a notable slowdown in activity in the services sector, the most important component of US economic growth, as prices paid by non-manufacturing businesses plunged in December. Benchmark 2-year Treasury yields, which hit 2-month highs yesterday, fell to 4.262% after the release of ISM data, bets on a 50 basis point rate hike. with the Fed slipping to about 23.8%, based on data from the CME Group’s FedWatch. Benchmark 10-year bonds fell 16 basis points to 3.56%. Consumer price pressures are starting to ease in other major economies, however, in moves that could be replicated here in the US, following data on Friday showing a significant pullback in inflation overall in Europe, which slowed to 9.2% in December from record printing. 10.1% the previous month. You’re here (TSLA) – Get a free report Shares ended up 2.3% on reports that the automaker extended price cuts in major Asian markets this week, suggesting further demand challenges at the start of the year. . World wrestling entertainment (WWE) – Get a free report shares jumped 16.8% after founder Vince McMahon said he would return to the media and entertainment group after retiring last year following an investigation into so-called ‘hush money’ payments to a former employee. Apple (AAPL) – Get a free report shares jumped 3.7% even as Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest chipmaker and main smartphone rival, said it would likely post its weakest quarterly profit in eight years amid declines consumer and business demand. Wholesale Costco (COST) – Get a free report Shares, meanwhile, rose 7.3% after the bulk discount retailer released strong sales figures in December that suggested strong spending demand during the key Christmas holiday period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/stock-market-live-stocks-leap-on-goldilocks-december-jobs-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos