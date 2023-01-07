The new paradigm means markets could fall along with the economy as the stimulus wears off

For most people, it may seem logical that stock markets rise and fall with economic growth. But for the past decade or more, that has been anything but true.

While the value of assets like stocks, bonds and homes has continued to climb, growth in variables like wages and output is far from holding.

“The stock market can be relatively separate from the real economy as measured in terms of GDP for long periods of time,” said Gurupdesh Pandher, a finance specialist who has worked in the private sector and in academia.

As Canadians grapple with how 2023 will unfold for investors, owners and workers struggling to keep their heads above water, Pandher’s message is that the past 15 years, when asset values ​​have steadily overtaken the economy, may be a poor guide to the immediate future.

New financial paradigm

Over the very long term, history shows that the value of assets follows the evolution of the economy, but for long periods, including the last decade, this relationship can be very out of sync. And now, after years of what seemed like positive proof that asset prices had no choice but to rise, the rules have suddenly changed.

As one finance expert told me, new investors whose experience over the past decade had taught them that the stock market was an easy source of income were forced to rethink. Many are now looking for someone or something to blame, but the truth is that economic and financial cycles, while inevitable, are complicated.

The essence of the problem, according to many analysts, is that after years of struggling to stimulate an economy and labor market that seemed too cold, governments and central banks are suddenly forced to deal with an economy that they fear becoming too hot.

Friday’s employment data, particularly in the United States, is expected to show a continuing shortage of workers. Recently released minutes from the committee that guides interest rate decisions at the Federal Reserve revealed concerns about continued strong employment and concerns that financial markets are still too optimistic suggesting that banks power stations have not finished raising interest rates.

As Pandher, now a professor of finance at Windsor’s Odette School of Business, has explained, since the fallout from the economic crisis of 2007 and 2008, when a US housing bubble burst and led to a banking crisis, governments and central banks have been lying on the stimulus. In the past, economists might have expected years of low interest rates, tax cuts and high government spending to trigger a series of wage and price increases.

But for reasons that include increased production elsewhere in the world, notably in China, companies have been forced to raise prices and workers to demand higher wages. With inflation refusing to budge, market signals became confused. Time and time again, we have seen bleak economic signals, perversely, leading to increases in asset prices as traders anticipated more and continued to stimulate the economy.

This process continued into the 2020s as governments struggled to save the world from a COVID-induced economic collapse.

Not just shares, but also property

A graph of stock prices versus economic growth, seen above, shows a long upward trend since the start of 2009 as asset prices rose almost continuously much faster than the underlying economy only halted last year after interest rates began to rise. really hit by the real estate crash in the United States, did something similar.

Even as the tax cuts were promoted as a boost for the high street (“It’ll be rocket fuel for our economy,” Trump promised at the time)subsequent economic analysis showed that the main effect was to boost asset prices.

As Pandher explained, the phenomenon didn’t just apply to stocks. He said 15 years of excess liquidity, in other words, a lot of cheap money has seeped into all asset markets. For Canadians, the obvious trump card to outpace incomes and the broader economy has been house prices. And the cheap money, intended for companies to invest in expanding their businesses, has often been redirected to share buybacks which, again, have stimulated the market more than the economy.

It’s not just stocks that can rise faster than the economy, a long period of excess cash can drive up house prices before earnings can catch up. (Don Pittis/CBC)

“The cost of borrowing for businesses has come down so they can borrow money to buy stocks,” Pandher said. “The same for households. They might invest in additional real estate, buy a second home or buy another car as financing became cheaper.”

Roll to the rescue

Some trace the use of low rates and high government debt as a tonic for weak growth and struggling markets to former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan, who wasdescribed as“extremely proactive in stopping excessive stock market declines.”

For years, low, stable wages and moderate price increases have made this possible. But under the new paradigm of tight money and fighting inflation, everything has changed, and for many that may come as a shock.

“Financial markets in particular are conditioned to this world where every time something goes wrong, a central bank comes to the rescue,” market analyst Tommy Stubbington said in a slightly chilling statement. Financial Times documentary looking forward to 2023.

As Stubbington, Pandher and many others have observed, once an economy is overheating, cutting interest rates, buying up government debt with quantitative easing, and doling out government stimulus spending unfunded only aggravate inflation.

“You can no longer buy back government debt every time there’s a swing in the markets because you have to focus on your core mission which is fighting inflation,” Stubbington said in the FT video.

Of course, the long period of low interest rates wasn’t the only economic force implicated in soaring inflation, said Andriy Shkilko, professor of finance and holder of the Canada Research Chair in Financial Markets. finance at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario. Supply chain issues that halted imports, the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the sudden demand for goods rather than services when COVID-19 hit all helped push prices up.

Expect ups and downs

Ups and downs in the economy and financial markets are completely normal, Shkilko said, which may have surprised new investors or those who had forgotten.

“Most of the younger generation have never seen this before and I can even see it in my students because over the last 10 years they all thought of themselves as these brilliant investors because they were making money in their small investment accounts,” Shkilkosaid said.

He is one of those who advise investors not to panic.

“The way to get rich and not lose sleep is to just invest money in the market regularly and wait for retirement,” Shkilko said. “If you look at the long-term trend, the markets have always gone up because the economy is growing.”

But if, in the very long term, the markets really follow the economy, it may be reasonable to ask whether a long and sharp rise in valuations above economic growth must inevitably and ultimately lead to the opposite.