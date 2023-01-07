Business
Wall Street rallies on rate hopes and gains notches for the week
Stocks rallied after a shaky start and closed with large gains on Friday as some mixed readings on the U.S. economy stoked hopes on Wall Street that inflation could continue to subside and the Federal Reserve could ease its interest rate hikes.
The S&P 500 rose 2.3%, marking its first winning week in the past five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.6%. Small company stocks also rose, pushing the Russell 2000 Index up 2.3%.
Markets around the world received a first jolt from the US jobs report. On the positive side for them, it showed that workers’ wage gains were slowing, which could mean an easing of pressure on the country’s high inflation. On the other hand, it also showed that hiring in the labor market may still be too strong for the Fed’s liking, even after its rate hike spree last year.
Analysts have warned that trading could remain turbulent in the hours and weeks ahead as investors continue to try to determine whether the economy can avoid a recession. Much of the trading is entirely based on expectations of what the Fed will do with rates: high rates slow the economy by design, hoping to reduce inflation, while threatening to cause a recession and drive down the prices of all kinds of investments.
Perhaps the clearest action for investors was in the bond market, where the two-year Treasury yield fell to 4.28% from 4.48% just before the release of labor market data. American.
This yield tends to track expectations for Fed action, and more investors are betting that the central bank will scale back the magnitude of its next rate hike after Friday’s data.
Key for them was the reading showing wages for workers across the country rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier. It’s the smallest increase for workers since two summers ago, and it came despite economists’ expectations for an acceleration.
As smaller increases hurt workers, especially when they still don’t keep up with inflation, economists say they could prevent the economy from a vicious circle where big wage gains push employers to raise the prices of their own products, leading to even higher inflation. It’s something the Federal Reserve has talked about preventing, in part because it’s been raising interest rates at economy-shaking speed.
As long as wage gains reach a sustainable altitude, the Fed could continue to slow its rate hikes, said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.
A separate report also showed activity in U.S. service industries surprisingly contracted last month, the first time this has happened since 2020. Analysts said that was likely due in part to increases rates already imposed by the Fed, and the weakness could also reduce pressure on nations’ inflation.
This report helped stabilize the stock market after a choppy morning and sent it back higher. After opening the day with an initial 1.2% rise, the S&P 500 lost almost everything in minutes as Wall Street struggled to interpret the US jobs report and what it means for the Fed. and rates.
The Fed raised its overnight rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% after starting last year at virtually zero.
With inflation showing signs of slowing in recent months, the Fed cut the size of its rate hike to 0.50 percentage points last month, after four consecutive hikes of 0.75 points. Traders are heavily betting on the Fed to move to the more traditional 0.25 point hike at its meeting next month.
Regardless of the scale of rate hikes the Fed chooses to enact at the next two policymaking committee meetings, Wall Street expects the central bank to hit the pause button on rate hikes. after March, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
Our belief is that they will start cutting interest rates in December 2023, although they currently say they are not looking to cut rates this year, Stovall said. Weak economic data will tell them they should and weak inflation data will tell them they can.
Past rate hikes have already caused big problems for sectors of the economy that do better when rates are low, such as housing.
In the coming weeks, companies across all sectors will show just how widespread the damage is when they report the profits they made in the last three months of 2022.
If S&P 500 companies report lower overall earnings per share, as some analysts suspect, it would be the first decline since the summer of 2020.
On Friday, retailer Costco Wholesale jumped 7.3% in one of the S&P 500’s biggest gains after reporting stronger sales in December.
Market gains were broad-based on Friday, with around 95% of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index closing higher. Tech companies fueled much of the rally. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 4.2%.
The S&P 500 closed up 86.98 points at 3,895.08. The Dow Jones added 700.53 points to finish at 33,630.61, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 264.05 points to 10,569.29. The Russell 2000 added 39.61 points to close at 1,792.80.
___
AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

