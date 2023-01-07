History shows high-rated stocks gain 20% in 2023





The 2022 market bloodbath signals positive returns for equities this year, according to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.

He noted that stocks were flat only 11% of the time after a negative year, while the market saw strong gains 53% of the time.

He previously estimated the S&P 500 would gain 24% this year, retesting an all-time high of 4,800.



History shows there’s a good chance the stock market will gain 20% this year after being beaten in 2022, according to Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat. In a Friday note, he said last year’s market bloodbath signals a rebound in 2023, as a year of positive returns is historically more likely than a flat year after stocks have performed poorly. Of the 19 negative returns on the S&P 500 since 1950, only two of those years have been followed by a year of flat returns. Ten of those years were followed by the stock index gaining 20%. That suggests there’s a 53% chance the S&P 500 will see strong gains this year, compared to just a 27% chance in a typical market year, Lee said. “The odds of a >20% gain are doubled due to the decline in 2022. It is for this reason that we see 2023 as a year of opportunity and less of a crisis,” he added. That could be boosted by easing inflationary pressures, Lee said, forcing central bankers to reverse tight policy and give stocks more room to breathe. Fed officials could be overestimating inflation using lagged data, and while the labor market remains warm, one reason central bankers have pledged to keep rates high, the Atlanta Fed Salary Tracker shows that three-month annualized wages are falling. These are promising signals that the economy is reacting to Fed policy and could lead policymakers to ease the tightening this year, which could boost stocks. Lee also expects stock and bond market volatility to fall sharply this year as inflation declines and the Fed becomes less hawkish. It will be another key driver of stock returns, he said, and will likely offset the effect of lower corporate earnings. Historically, a change in the stock market volatility index after a negative year has resulted in a 22% to 23% change in the S&P 500, while a change in earnings growth has only resulted in a change of 14% to 15%. Lee has been bullish on stocks despite rising inflation and tight Fed policy, and previously predicted the S&P 500 would gain 24% this year, retesting an all-time high of 4,800. This is unlike other Wall Street analysts, who have warned stocks will lose 20% to 25% in the first half and see flat returns through 2023 as companies continue to battle high inflation. and Fed rate hikes. These factors weighed heavily on the market in 2022, forcing the S&P 500 to post its worst losses since 2008.

