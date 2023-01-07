Business
Could a 2023 stock market correction be a chance to try to double my money?
As an investor, is a stock market correction good or bad news?
On paper, this may sound like bad news. The value of a portfolio can drop, sometimes dramatically, in a short time. But a correction also gives me the opportunity to buy stocks of big companies at lower prices than before.
With patience, which I believe is an essential attribute when it comes to long-term investing, I think the next market correction could help me double my money. Whether it’s 2023 or later, I’m preparing now by researching stocks I’d like to own if I could buy them at a good price.
Changing the value
Imagine that every day someone knocks on the front door and names a price for the owner’s car. Not only would they be willing to buy the car at that price, but they would also be willing to sell the individual an equivalent car at that price.
Maybe one day the price offered is so high that it could be used to buy another car with the money left over. On another day, the price may be very low, meaning that a bargain-priced replacement car is the only option.
However, something doesn’t seem quite right in this example. The car is the same every day. How could it be worth 5%, 10% or 20% more or less than it was worth a few weeks ago?
Mr. Market
In fact, the underlying value of the car may not have really changed. But what people are willing to pay for it (or part with it) may change.
This is how the stock market works. As Ben Graham describes it, an analogy adopted by Warren Buffett, Mr. Market offers to buy or sell stocks from an investor every day at a certain price.
But while a stock’s price may have fallen 20% in a short time, according to a popular definition of a stock market correction, the company’s underlying value may not have changed much, if at all. everything.
The opportunity presents itself
This presents me with an interesting opportunity.
By putting my money to work when stock prices are lower than before, I should be able to improve the returns I get.
Let’s take as an example one of the stocks in my portfolio, asset manager M&G. If I bought it today, I could earn a dividend yield of 9.6%. It already attracts me a lot. But during the March 2020 market correction, I could have bought the shares at a lower price.
The price difference alone would mean that having invested at the time, I would now be sitting on a paper gain of 72% of the share price value. But investing at that lower price would also mean that I would now earn a 16.6% return on my M&G shares.
Such a return, when compounded, would allow me to double my money in just five years (with a constant share price). Even without capitalization, I would double my initial investment in less than seven years from dividends alone.
A stock market correction can cause all kinds of quality companies to fall in price. Jumping on this opportunity – through a variety of actions – could hopefully help me double my money.
