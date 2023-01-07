The Buenos Aires stock market remains positive and closes the week with a rise of 2%.





Argentinian stocks, both those listed in Buenos Aires and those also listed in New York, ended the first week of the year positively. – Advertising – The Merval index of major stocks jumped 2% on Friday. pulled by the charts of energy and financial companies, with which it registered a new all-time high in pesos, standing at 213,794 points, equal to $632 when measured at cash value with liquids, still a far cry from the 1,800 points it scored in early 2018before the race for the dollar led to a decline in stocks that peaked on Monday after PASO in August 2019. In these latest rounds, bank stock bulls stand out, the hardest hit in 2019 and the ones that take the longest to recover to values ​​before this historic round, in which the MerVal fell by more than 50%. – Advertising – The cases of the Galicia and Macro banks are, in terms of liquidity, the most paradigmatic. A market participant recalled that with a MerVal of $630, Banco Macro The price was $40. It closed at $18 yesterday. Argentine newspapers’ weekly advances on Wall Street were led by Edenor (+16.9%), Irsa (+14.9%) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (+13.8%). The potential for recovery is attractive, provided the economy does not collapse due to the financial complications facing the economy, with debt in pesos, and the Central Bank, with leliqs. Debt bonds took a break. But the market will get a lot of dollars last week, when the interest coupons of bonds issued by the 2020 exchange will be paid. We’ll have to see where those dollar billed currencies end up. Yesterday there was a fresh burst of optimism in the stock market: jobs data emerged from the United States that speaks of a activity cooling. Therefore, the market is betting that the Federal Reserve has room to do so. stop tightening monetary policy. In fact, Wall Street stock indices closed the round with gains of more than 2%. “Beyond that, there are also better prospects on the domestic market: raising rates to control inflation has not slowed economic activity, and given that it is an election year, many investors are also betting on a change in macro policy”, pointed out in various consultancies. The analysts of Rava BursatiI noticed at the close yesterday. The local stock market index has grown more than 160% in just over six monthsand makes the uptrend stronger and stronger. Similarly, ADRs had another big day in New York, led by banks. Galicia crossed the resistance of 11 dollars, a value reached at the beginning of April and that during the year 2022 it could not reach. For its part, PJ Expansionperhaps the most important of recent months, it exceeded 9 dollars. Dollar bonds, after several choppy days, remained stable in terms of market price. The yield of the AL30, one of the most watched securities on the market, exceeds 40% and its price has reached $25 or $0.25 per bond, which determines that its parity (initial investment/technical value) is 25%. For its part, the GD30 is above $29 (or $0.29 per bond) but has an IRR (yield) of just over 36%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsrebeat.com/business/133429.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos