



The British Columbia government announced on Friday that its recycling system will now accept a wider range of single-use plastic items and packaging products in blue boxes and at recycling depots. The goal is to make recycling easier and more convenient, as well as keep the environment healthy, government officials said. Read more: 'Bad choices': High levels of trash found in central Okanagan recycling Read next: Taliban Respond to Prince Harry's Claim He Killed 25 Soldiers in Afghanistan "Our government is working to ensure that the people of British Columbia can help keep their communities and the environment healthy," said Aman Singh, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of the Environment. By expanding our nation-leading recycling system to include more products, we're keeping more plastic out of our waterways and landfills. Newly accepted blue box items include: The story continues under the ad plastic plates, bowls and cups

plastic cutlery and straws

plastic food storage containers

plastic hangers (those included with clothing purchases)

paper plates, bowls and cups (with thin plastic liner)

aluminum foil

aluminum foil baking dishes and pie plates

metal storage boxes (thin thickness) Examples of flexible plastics now only accepted in depots: plastic sandwich and freezer bags

shrink wrap

tarpaulins and soft plastic sheeting

soft plastic bubble wrap (not paper lined with bubble wrap)

soft plastic recycling bags (blue or clear bags, or yellow or blue bags used for curbside collection)

soft plastic shopping bags (reusable)



This expanded list of materials will allow more materials to be recycled, keeping them out of landfills and preventing them from polluting the environment, said Tamara Burns, executive director of Recycle BCs. The story continues under the ad Citizens play a key role in recycling this material by allowing it to be collected by depositing it in their bin or by taking it to a depot. According to the Ministry of the Environment, British Columbia regulates the most residential packaging and products in Canada, where companies and producers are responsible for collecting and recycling the products created. This program also promotes and encourages companies to create and design less harmful plastic packaging. Read more: British Columbia man pledges to pick up one million discarded bottles on Canada’s roads Read next: 2 Mexican airports reopen amid unrest, but Canadians still advise caution These changes are effective immediately and are part of the CleanBC Plastics action plan, which aims to change the way plastic is designed and used from temporary and disposable to durable and reusable, ministry staff said in a statement. The action plan tackles problematic plastics and single-use items through regulation, reduces new plastic by investing in reusable solutions, supports the processing and manufacturing of post-consumer plastics, while enabling the largest shoreline cleanup in British Columbia’s history. The BC government said that over the next four years, the province will expand producer responsibility programs to include mattresses, electric vehicle batteries and medical sharps.



