Cooley Continues to Climb the US and Global M&A and Private Equity Rankings // Cooley // Global Law Firm

Palo Alto, California – January 6, 2023 – With nearly $40 billion in deal volume in the fourth quarter of 2022 and more than $176 billion in deal volume for the year, Cooley’s M&A practice has earned the company top accolades in the regional and global year-end M&A and private equity league from Bloomberg, Mergermarket and Refinitiv. the tables. The firm, led by Co-Chairs Barbara Borden and Jamie Leigh, continues to dominate public and private deals despite the volatility of today’s M&A market.
Cooley has earned top accolades from major legal rankings, including:
- By Bloomberg, which ranked the company second in announced deals globally and in the US by number of M&A deals, as well as second in UK announced deals and fifth in announced UK deals. Europe by number of M&A transactions.
- By Mergermarket, which ranked the company third on its US leaderboard by number of deals and fifth on its global leaderboard by number of deals, as well as second on US private equity buyouts and third on global private equity buyouts by number of deals.
- By Refinitiv, which placed the company in the top five for US Announced Deals and Targeted US Deals.
In all of the areas mentioned above, the company’s ranking improved from 2021, and the company was rated in the top five for deals with US involvement by all three publications.
To support these rankings, Cooley has managed transactions in a variety of industries while maintaining its leadership position in technology and life sciences by working on several market-leading transactions, including the $28 billion sale. from Horizon Therapeutics to Amgen, the $7.3 billion sale of Insurance Auto Auctions to Ritchie Bros., the $615 million sale of Apollo Endosurgery to Boston Scientific, the sale of Oyster Point Pharma to Viatris , the sale of Tmunity Therapeutics to Kite and the merger of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. with WaveTech Group.
Cooley’s world-class transaction team has worked on more than 1,600 M&A deals with a total value of over $760 billion since 2018 and has guided top private equity firms and sponsors in some of the deals the largest and most complex on the market. The M&A group, which has more than 180 members, covers 18 major business and technology centers in the United States, Asia and Europe and represents all categories of transaction participants.
About Cooley LLP
Clients partner with Cooley for transformative transactions, complex intellectual property and regulatory matters, and high-stakes litigation, where innovation meets the law.
Cooley has nearly 1,500 attorneys in 18 offices in the United States, Asia and Europe, and a total staff of more than 3,000 people.
