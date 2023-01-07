Why Skillz Stock fell 48.3% in December





What happened Shares of Skill (DRAG 0.50%) fell 48.3% in December, according to data fromS&P Global Market Intelligence. The competitive and mobile games company has told investors it faces delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. The company is also experiencing a major drop in revenue and a hemorrhage of money. As of this writing, shares of Skillz are down 90% in the past year, which means that for every $10 invested in the stock a year ago, only 1 remains. $ today. So what On December 16, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) told Skillz that it was not in compliance with its stock price rules since the stock was trading at an average price of less than $1 for 30 days. consecutive scholarships. The day after this news broke, Skillz stock began to slide and never looked back. Today, the stock is trading at $0.52, which means it will take almost 100% gain to get back above $1 per share. In order to comply with these rules, Skillz will likely conduct what is called a reverse stock split to keep its stock price consistently above $1. This will have no effect on the actual business activities of Skillz; it simply means that the total number of outstanding shares will decrease. None of this nonsense about share counts and compliance matters to shareholders, because Skillz’s business is in dire shape right now. Last quarter, revenue fell 41% year-over-year to $60.2 million, a sharp decline that shows just how little traction Skillz’s mobile gaming platform is currently achieving. . Net income looks even worse, with a loss of $78.5 million in the quarter and $287.3 million in the first nine months of 2022. Skillz has over $500 million in cash on its balance sheet, but that will quickly shrink unless it can reverse all those losses. She also has a long-term debt of $272 million that could put her in a precarious situation if her creditors try to force her into bankruptcy and claim the company and all its assets. In this situation, shareholder participation would be reduced to zero. Now what Skillz is just a penny stock that was overpriced during the 2020-2021 bull market. The business model is broken and if things don’t turn around quickly, the company will be heading for bankruptcy. Even if the stock is already down 90%, you will lose your entire investment if you buy stock today and the company crashes in 2023. All investors, big or small, should avoid to buy Skillz shares at this time.

Brett Schafer has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool holds positions and recommends Skillz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/01/06/why-skillz-stock-slumped-a-whopping-483-in-decembe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos