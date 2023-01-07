Global stocks soar, investors cut rate bets after US jobs data

Stocks rally as US jobs data eases inflation fears

Investors bet the Fed doesn’t need to be so hawkish

Treasury yields fall, dollar sags

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) – Wall Street sparked a global rally in stocks on Friday after a crucial U.S. jobs report showed wage growth slowed in December, fueling investor bets on slowing inflation and that the Federal Reserve need not be as aggressive as some feared.

Friday’s data showed the US economy added jobs at a solid level in December, bringing the unemployment rate down to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5% as the labor market remained tight, while average hourly earnings rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier, from 4.8% in November.

Although the data showed a still-robust labor market, investors saw it as a sign that the US economy might be on the verge of a “soft landing” amid rising rates. A slowdown in wage inflation, an indicator the Fed also monitors when tackling price pressures, added to the optimism.

Market joy over the data helped the MSCI All-World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) jump 2.1%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 (.SPX) jumped 2.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) 2.6%.

Still, some analysts warned that such exuberance could be misplaced as Friday’s data argued that the policy tightening was far from over.

“Everything else about this shows a very, very resilient labor market that doesn’t bode well for a lower rate hike,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin. , Texas.

“The odds were relatively low that we would get half a point (of rate hikes) on Feb. 1, but those odds are increasing every day based on all of this data.”

But investors paid no attention, especially after a separate report showed activity in the US services industry contracted for the first time in more than 2½ years in December.

The currency market also reiterated expectations that the Fed could raise rates by 50 basis points in February, pushing the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, down 1 .2% to 103.90.

Two-year US Treasury yields, which track interest rate expectations, fell to 4.2640% after hitting a more than two-month high of 4.497% overnight. The 10-year rate, which hit 3.784% in New York on Thursday, also fell sharply to 3.5672%.

The momentum on Wall Street spilled across the Atlantic, pushing the European Stoxx 600 (.STOXX) stock index up 1.2%. Germany’s Xetra Dax (.GDAXI) also jumped 1.2%. Friday’s data had shown a sharp drop in inflation in the eurozone.

A weaker dollar boosted the euro, which climbed 1.2% to $1.0644. The yen also rose against a weaker dollar, jumping 0.9% to 132.070 on the greenback.

Bullion also benefited from the weaker dollar, with the price of spot gold jumping 1.8% to $1,864.94 an ounce.

The energy market appears to be the only major asset class to resist strength as investors worry about the prospect of a global recession weighing on demand.

Despite a lackluster dollar which tends to support the energy market, oil prices have given up on earlier gains. Brent crude fell 0.2% to $78.57 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were largely flat at $73.77.

Friday’s data showed the United States added 223,000 jobs in December, down from November’s pace of 263,000, but above the 200,000 jobs predicted by economists, and still about double the level that the Fed considers sustainable.

“While the easing trend is clear and hiring momentum is slowing significantly, it is equally clear that we are a long way from what could be described as weakening working conditions and wages. which would reduce demand,” said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock.

Fed policymakers also took a noticeably more sober view of Friday’s data.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he expects this year’s key rate to be just above 5.00% and stay there until ” good” in 2024.

This is in stark contrast to traders’ expectations for the key rate, now in the 4.25% to 4.50% range, to top out at 4.75% to 5.00%, and then for the Fed to begin to reduce borrowing costs in the second half of this year. .

Reporting by Naomi Rovnick and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Chizu Nomiyama, Josie Kao and Alexander Smith and Marguerita Choy

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.