Down 49% in this bear market, can Amazon Stock recover in 2023?





What happened The S&P500 is down about 19% since January 3, 2022, which puts it practically in bearish territory. But parts of Amazon (AMZN 3.56%) have done much worse: they have fallen 49% since then and are now down 54% from their all-time high. Explaining why such a complex company has suffered this kind of decline seems daunting. And yet, I believe that looking at the company’s operating profit provides a simple explanation. And after understanding this problem, the question of what Amazon’s outlook will look like in 2023 is more easily answered. So what Amazon is the largest e-commerce player in the United States, it has a huge logistics network, it has international operations and operates a powerful cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS). There are several things one could talk about with every facet of Amazon’s business in terms of development alone in 2022. But zooming out to just look at Amazon’s operating profit over the past five years demonstrates that the metric has an undeniable relationship to the stock price. For experienced investors, this comes as no surprise: earnings drive stock performance over the long term. And operating profit is a way to measure profitability. For Amazon, AWS generates more operating revenue than any other part of the business. In 2021, AWS generated operating profit of $18.5 billion, up 37% year-over-year. And that was 74% of Amazon’s total operating income. In 2022, however, the downturn in e-commerce operations was too big for AWS to overcome. Inflation led to increased expenses, fulfillment centers were overstaffed, and management spent heavily on streaming video content for Amazon Prime. In the first three quarters of 2022, Amazon’s North America division posted an operating loss of $2.6 billion, compared to an operating profit of $7.5 billion in the comparable period of 2021. That $2.6 billion segment loss casts a shadow over an otherwise stellar $17.6 billion operating profit for AWS. As Amazon’s operating profit grew in 2020, its share price also rose. But now that operating profit is down, Amazon stock has fallen to its lowest level in three years. Now what While swings in operating profit offer a straightforward explanation for Amazon’s declining share price, a key question for investors is whether operating profit can recover in 2023 and beyond. This year, Amazon has the opportunity to improve when it comes to its e-commerce division in North America. First, US inflation appears to have peaked over the summer, which should make it less of a concern in 2023. Second, the company just announced another round of layoffs, which will help solve its problem. of overstaffing. However, there are some question marks regarding AWS in 2023. As of the third quarter of 2022, its contract revenue backlog stood at $104 billion. But that was only a 4% increase from the previous quarter — the slowest sequential growth he’s reported for AWS’ backlog. Depending on how the economy deteriorates and Amazon’s contract timing, AWS’s growth could slow, which would impact the segment’s operating income. That said, an order book of $100 billion is not to be overlooked and indicates Amazon’s ability to generate value beyond 2023. Therefore, even if the stock does not recover this year, I think he will in due time.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a board member of The Motley Fool. Jon Quast holds positions at Amazon.com. The Motley Fool holds positions and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

