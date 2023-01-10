Business
6 monster stock market predictions for the all-important CPI week
It will be a big week for inflation, with the CPI report in January increasing to 6.5% year-on-year from 7.1% in November. We will get import and export prices on Friday and sentiment numbers from the University of Michigan.
Jay Powell will participate in a question and answer session on Tuesday, January 10 at an event on central bank independence. I don’t know how much monetary policy talk there will be, but it might open the door for Powell to talk about the importance of financial conditions and the fact that the Fed’s fight against inflation isn’t over. .
Friday’s rally made little sense given the report’s strong unemployment reading and recession-like numbers. The rally was two-fold, driven by weaker and sharply declining implied volatility. Over the past year, we have seen these types of gatherings time and time again.
The rally looks like a cup, an upward tilted handle or a rising flag. The result will probably be the same in both cases, an index that returns to 3,800.
1. 9 Day VIX
The 9-day fell sharply on Friday, and it looks likely that as we approach Powell on Tuesday and the CPI report on Thursday, we should see implied volatility rise, which should push stock prices lower.
2. CPI
I have no idea if the CPI report is warmer or cooler. I’m interested to see what happens when the CPI and approach each other and whether or not the CPI stays stuck in the 5-6% region.
CPI Urban Consumers, Core CPI Urban Consumers Annual
Given that the hard CPI metrics have continued to rise and appear to be in the upper 5-6% region, we are at the point where if the CPI is to hold, this is when we should see it develop.
Sticky CPI chart
The Cleveland Fed’s 16% cut average CPI is firmly in the 6.6% region.
Cleveland Fed CPI Chart
3. Dow
Outperformance continues to be a bit of a mystery to me; it could just be that the money is moving away from the high-growth names and back into the more stable blue-chip Dow names. Although I admit it, I don’t know how it works because Microsoft (Nasdaq:), Apple (Nasdaq:) and Salesforce (NYSE:) are in the Dow Jones.
Still, the Dow Jones is a price-weighted index, so stocks like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and United Health have a much bigger impact than Microsoft, Apple and Salesforce. We have seen this type of rotation before in previous Nasdaq bubble cycles. If that’s true, then the Dow still has a lot to go up, or the Nasdaq still has a lot to go down.
4. J. P. Morgan
JP Morgan (NYSE:) will release its results on Friday the 13th, to kick off earnings season. JP Morgan’s earnings estimates rose for fourth-quarter results and helped push the stock price higher, likely meaning the company will need a quarter of beat-and-rise to maintain momentum. rise in stocks. I’m not sure we’re in a beat-and-raise environment, but what do I know?
JPMorgan Pricing Chart
5. Bank of America
Bank of America (NYSE:) will also release earnings on Friday the 13th, but unlike JP Morgan, Bank of America’s quarterly estimates have fallen and are at the lower end of the range. It makes you wonder why stocks have gone up.
That suggests the market thinks earnings will be better than expected, meaning Bank of America will need to deliver better-than-expected earnings to keep the stock up, or the stock is likely heading back to recent lows.
BAC price table
6. Citigroup Group
Meanwhile, Citigroup (NYSE:) will also report Friday morning, and like Bank of America, shares rose as earnings estimates fell.
It makes you wonder, however, why analysts are raising estimates for JP Morgan while lowering forecasts for Bank of America and Citigroup. This likely means that JP Morgan’s estimates are too high or Bank of America and Citigroup’s estimates are too low.
CitiGroup Pricing Table
Anyway, good luck this week.
