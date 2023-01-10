Asian stock markets mixed ahead of US inflation update





BEIJING (AP) Stock markets were mixed on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease plans for interest rate hikes.

Shanghai and Tokyo increased. Hong Kong and Sydney withdrew. Oil prices have fallen.

Traders fear that repeated rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks to quell inflation, which is at multi-decade highs, could tip the world into recession. They hope Thursday’s U.S. consumer price report will show inflation moderating, reducing the need for further slowing in economic activity. Traders are coming back to talk of a soft landing, which could support risky stocks, ActivTrades’ Anderson Alves said in a report. If the data shows a drop in inflation in the United States, another dovish wave could hit the markets, helped by the easing of recession fears. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,167.06 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.6% to 21,260.84. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.9% to 26,212.28. Seoul’s Kospi edged up less than 0.1% to 2,350.81 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 7,135.30. New Zealand and Bangkok won while Singapore and Jakarta fell. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.1% to 3,982.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to 33,517.65 while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6% to 10,635.65. Despite traders’ optimism, Fed officials say rates will need to stay high for an extended period to end upward pressure on prices. The Fed’s benchmark lending rate is in a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, down from near zero a year ago. On Monday, Fed board members Mary Daly and Rafael Bostic dampened hopes of a rate cut this year. Daly said she expects the benchmark to rise above 5%. Bostic said he would stay there for a long time.

Forecasters expect Thursday’s report to show inflation slowing to 6.5% in December from 7.1% in November. That’s down from June’s 9.1% peak, but well above the Fed’s 2% target. Warnings are also coming for what appears to be lackluster corporate earnings when reporting season begins on Friday as companies face higher labor and other costs. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 37 cents to $74.26 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 86 cents to $74.63 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, fell 45 cents to $79.20 a barrel in London. It gained $1.08 the previous session at $79.65. The dollar gained 131.84 yen from 131.56 yen on Monday. The euro fell to $1.0728 from $1.0750.

