Friesland, UBN Property Slice N8.38bn from the unlisted stock exchange





By Dipo The best of Dipo All things being equal, Nigeria will soon achieve self-sufficiency in soybeans thanks to a partnership between Ellah Lakes Plc and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA). This educational institute has entered into an agreement with the subsidiary of the listed company, Adani Staple Crop Processing Zone Food Company Limited, for the production of high-yielding varieties of soybeans. According to a statement released by Ellah Lakes, this improved breeder's seed variety is expected to produce 2.5 metric tons of quality soybeans per hectare, 150% more than the Nigerian national average of 1.0 metric tons per hectare and on par with production in South American countries such as Brazil and Argentina. The demand for soybeans in Nigeria is estimated at over 1.2 million metric tons per year, with a market value of over 360 billion naira (about $780 million). Soy is an important source of vegetable protein that contains dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals, and it consists of 20% oil, making it an important crop for the production of edible oil. A by-product of oil production, soybean meal, is used as a high-protein feed for animals in the poultry and aquaculture industries. In the notice, Ellah Lakes said that the seed multiplication program with IITA involves, in the first phase, the production of the seed varieties on 5 hectares of land located at IITA Ibadan, Oyo State. , then on 500 hectares of land located in Adani, Enugu State. IITA brings to this venture along with Ellah Lakes its expertise in the production and supply of high quality breeding and foundation plants to private sector seed growers. The partnership agreement between the two companies will facilitate the production of premium soybean seedlings for cultivation at Adani SCPZ in Enugu State, with IITA providing all the technical support needed to produce the seedlings for the cultivation. 'business. Nigeria soybeans have huge export potential because Nigerian soybeans are non-genetically modified and have a wider range of applications, including as an input into infant cereals and textured vegetable protein which is often used as an analogue. meat or as a meat supplement. Through its partnership with IITA, Adani SCPZ will be able to significantly increase the productivity of its 3,700 hectare farm in Adani, Enugu State and be on track to achieve a production target of 7,500 metric tons of soybeans per year in full cultivation. It also marks an important step on the company's strategic path to build food crop processing zones. across the country, Adani being the flagship site. Speaking on the development, Ellah Lakes CEO Mr. Chuka Mordi said, "This is a symbolic and significant step on our company's strategic path to build food crop processing areas. Across the country. Adani remains our flagship site and, under the oversight of IITA, we plan to accelerate progress in Enugu State during 2023.

