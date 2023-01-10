Hedge funds in 2022 post worst performance since 2018, dragged down by equities – HFR data





NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) – Hedge funds posted their worst performance since 2018 last year, mainly dragged down by equities as portfolio managers struggled to place bets amid turmoil in the markets, sector data provider HFR said on Monday. Overall, hedge funds fell 4.25% last year, according to the HFRI 500 Weighted Composite Fund Index, which tracks many of the world’s top hedge fund performers. Equity hedge funds had the worst performance in 2022 among the four major hedge fund categories tracked by HFR. Yet their 10.37% loss still managed to beat the S&P 500 (.SPX), which fell 19.4% in its worst year since 2008. Event-driven hedge funds, including those that bet on corporate mergers or restructurings, and relative value funds, which trade in asset price dislocations, also ended the year with losses of 5.04% and 0.9%, respectively. Crypto hedge funds fell 55.08%, after posting positive returns in just three months of the year. Despite their massive losses, crypto hedge funds only represent a tiny fraction of the industry’s $3.8 trillion in assets. hf While equity and crypto portfolio managers faced challenges last year, hedge fund investors found bright spots for yield. Macro hedge funds outperformed the sector, HFR showed. The HFRI macro index rose 9.31%, mainly driven by commodities, quantitative and trend-following strategies, the data provider said. “Investors need to look below the surface to understand how the industry performed last year. Long-short hedge funds are the largest asset-weighted portion of the industry,” said Patrick Ghali, managing partner at hedge fund advisory firm Sussex Partners. “Overall, I think it’s been a good year for hedge funds.” Macro hedge funds trade a wide range of assets globally, such as bonds, currencies, rates, stocks, and commodities. This allowed them to intelligently place their bets against the backdrop of asset price dispersion caused by rising interest rates and soaring inflation. Reuters reported earlier this year that investors believe macro hedge funds are likely to outperform the sector again this year as a volatile environment for markets persists. Last year’s turmoil also proved beneficial for multi-strategy hedge funds, which are allowed to trade across different assets and markets. Kenneth Griffin’s Citadel posted gains of 38.1% in its flagship fund Wellington, while DE Shaw’s composite fund was up 24.7% and Millennium was up 12.4%. Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast. Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/hedge-funds-2022-post-worst-performance-since-2018-dragged-down-by-equities-hfr-2023-01-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos