Why is Wall Street suddenly happy?

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN

It’s only early January, but so far in 2023, the pendulum on Wall Street has swung (to paraphrase Billy Joel) from sadness to euphoria.

Shares got off to a good start after last year’s lackluster performance. Even if the Dow fell more than 110 points, or 0.3%, to close Monday’s session, it is still up more than 1% this year. The S&P500 ended Monday down 0.1% while Nasdaq gained 0.6%. But these two indexes are each up around 1.5% since the end of 2022.

Even the CNN Corporate Fear and Greed Indexwhich examines seven indicators of market sentiment, is now approaching greed territory after languishing in fear mode for most of the past few weeks.

But why is there all of a sudden such optimism on Wall Street? Headlines still aren’t necessarily so good.

Yes the market acclaimed Friday jobs report because it showed a slowdown in wage growth that could lead to a new reduced inflationary pressures and smaller rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. But it also showed that the pace of job growth is slowing and this could be a precursor to a possible recession.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the Institute for Supply Management showed that the service sector, a big driver of the U.S. economy, contracted last month. And several leading companies in the technology, consumerthe financial services (and yes, media) industries announced big layoffs or plans unveiled hand out pink slips. Retailers such as Macy’s and Lululemon warn of sales and profits.

Add it all up and it doesn’t sound like cause for celebration.

But Wall Street is a funny place: good news is often seen as a bad signand vice versa.

Navigating a soft landing won’t be easy

Of course, it would be a big plus if the Fed were able to pull off a proverbial soft landing, slowing the economy without leading to a widespread recession and/or a significant drop in corporate earnings. But that’s a big if.

There is another possibility that bulls are also clinging to: that there is a recession, but a mild recession that also happens to be one of the most anticipated and telegraphed downturns in recent memory. It’s not a proverbial black swan. There is no “Lehman moment” to surprise everyone.

As long as the Fed manages to keep inflation under control, investors might not worry too much about a recession anyway. At least that is the “glass half full” argument.

“Any recession will be perceived by investors as less of a problem if inflation is judged to be sufficiently contained and if the Fed is ready to mount an appropriate monetary response,” Robert Teeter, managing director of Silvercrest Asset Management, said in a report. .

Teeter added that falling inflation levels should boost stocks this year “even if earnings remain lackluster.”

But others see a problem with this argument.

“Our concern is that most [investors] assume that “everyone is bearish” and therefore the decline in prices during a recession is also likely to be moderate,” Morgan Stanley strategists said in a report.

Instead, Morgan Stanley strategists think investors could be surprised by how low stocks are in a recession. They noted that the market may not be anticipating “significantly lower earnings.”

Investors may also be underestimating how far the Fed is willing to go with rate hikes to ensure that inflation finally starts to come down.

“Many investors have been reassured by the strength of the US labor market. Yet…the Federal Reserve is determined to tighten monetary policy until this strength is eradicated, the time for recession is turning,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, in a report.

And Shah does not believe the recession will be mild. She wrote after Friday’s jobs report that “a hard landing appears to be the most likely outcome this year”.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this story.